  • 5 Easy Steps To Make Authentic Kashmiri Walnut Tomato Chutney At Home

5 Easy Steps To Make Authentic Kashmiri Walnut Tomato Chutney At Home

This traditional Kashmiri walnut and tomato chutney blends walnuts, garlic, green and red chilies with tangy tomatoes. Nutty, spicy, and flavorful, it offers an authentic Kashmiri taste. Quick to prepare, this chutney perfectly complements rice, rotis, or snacks, adding a burst of flavor and richness to everyday meals.

Collect all the ingredients
Collect all the ingredients

Namak (salt) to taste, 2 ripe tomatoes (chopped), 1 garlic clove, 3–4 walnuts (akhrot), 1 Kashmiri red chili (dried or powder), 4 green chilies.

Roast or boil tomatoes
Roast or boil tomatoes

Firstly, you are required to roast or boil the tomatoes gently till they are soft. After that, peel off the skin, and keep aside for blending later with spices.

Grind walnuts
Grind walnuts

Now, you need to grind walnuts, garlic. Add kashmiri red chili and green chilies together into a coarse, flavorful paste using a mortar-pestle or blender.

Soften tomatoes
Soften tomatoes

Afterwards, you have to add tomatoes and salt to this walnut-spice mixture and blend till the chutney becomes smooth yet retains a slight chunky texture.

Serve
Serve

Lastly, you can serve this authentic, tangy, spicy walnut tomato chutney fresh with rice, rotis, or snacks for authentic Kashmiri flavor and richness.

