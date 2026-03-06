Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankr’s Ginny Wedss Sunny 2: Release Date, OTT Platform, Cast, Plot, Storyline and ‘Chhaap Tilak’ Song Teaser Out

Get ready for a fresh spin on wedding bells and romantic chaos! Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 returns to the screens as a vibrant sequel that aims to capture the same quirky charm as its predecessor. Taking place in the scenic hills of Mussoorie, this new age love story brings together an unlikely pair: a rugged, serious wrestler played by Avinash Tiwary and a free spirited girl portrayed by Medha Shankr.