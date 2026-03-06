Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankr’s Ginny Wedss Sunny 2: Release Date, OTT Platform, Cast, Plot, Storyline and ‘Chhaap Tilak’ Song Teaser Out
Get ready for a fresh spin on wedding bells and romantic chaos! Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 returns to the screens as a vibrant sequel that aims to capture the same quirky charm as its predecessor. Taking place in the scenic hills of Mussoorie, this new age love story brings together an unlikely pair: a rugged, serious wrestler played by Avinash Tiwary and a free spirited girl portrayed by Medha Shankr.
Release Date
Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 is an upcoming romantic comedy scheduled for a theatrical release on 24 April 2026. This sequel follows the 2020 Netflix film Ginny Weds Sunny which starred Yami Gautam and Vikrant Massey.
OTT Platform
Since the film is presented by Zee Studios, it is widely speculated to eventually stream on ZEE5 following its theatrical run though this remains unconfirmed.
Cast
The film introduces a fresh pairing of Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankr (of 12th Fail fame), replacing the original leads Vikrant Massey and Yami Gautam.
Plot & Storyline
The movie is set in the picturesque locations of Mussoorie and Rishikesh, Uttarakhand. It follows a "new-age love story" where the lives of a serious rugged wrestler and a free spirited girl collide, leading to a blend of situational comedy, family drama and romantic chaos.
‘Chhaap Tilak’ Song Teaser
The makers unveiled a teaser for the first track, "Chhaap Tilak," on 5 March 2026. The full version of the song is scheduled for release on 6 March 2026. The teaser features festive visuals and hints at the romantic chemistry between Avinash and Medha against a colorful, celebratory backdrop.
Disclaimer
The information in this article is based on publicly available reports and official announcements. Details such as release date, OTT platform, cast, and storyline of Ginny Weds Sunny 2 may change as per the makers’ updates. Viewers are advised to follow the official channels of the film for the latest and confirmed information.