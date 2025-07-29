Avoid Curd After These 6 Veggies: It Can Trigger Acidity and Digestive Issues
Combining curd with certain vegetables may lead to acidity, bloating, or indigestion. Learn which 6 veggie pairings to avoid for better gut health and comfort.
Onion
Onions are heating and pungent, while curd is cooling; their combination can confuse digestion causing acidity, bloating, and nausea for sensitive individuals.
Tomatoes
As acidic food, tomatoes become problematic when combined with curd (acidic) as it may exacerbate stomach acidity and aggravate ongoing indigestion, and they are also role players that may cause proteins in food to curdle which can upset gastric balance with our digestion.
Radish
Radish can increase heat in the body, compared to curd, which is cooling to the gut; however, starting with cooling food, the rawness of the food is stressful on and confuses digestion and likely causes acid reflux, gas, and bloating. Over a long term, even going into the same meal, it would be uncomfortable for your gut if you combine these items.
Spinach
Spinach as a high oxalate food in combination with calcium in curd is not ideal, it essentially quenches calcium absorption, and could add to a variety of concerns including but not limited to potential for acidity, indigestion, and reduced nutritional value.
Brinjal (eggplant)
In Ayurveda, curd and brinjal (eggplant) are both considered tamasic food, and together as a heavy form of food may slow digestion, and add to the effect of high acidity and gut symptoms for weak digestion.
Bitter gourd
Bitter gourd is alkaline and curd is acidic, so if we pair them it can upset gut balance and lead to feelings of nausea, indigestion or overall upset stomach.
Disclaimer
This content is for informational purposes only. Individual reactions may vary. Consult a healthcare provider or nutritionist for personalized dietary advice.