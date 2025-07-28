  • Home>
Avoid These 7 Common Tourists Scams and How To Stay Protected: Be Smart and Alert

Travelling to new places can be exciting, but it also comes with the risk of encountering deceptive practices that specifically target tourists. By recognizing warning signs and planning ahead, travelers can protect themselves and enjoy their journey with greater peace of mind.

By: Last Updated: July 28, 2025 | 5:20 PM IST
The overfriendly local offering help

A seemingly helpful local person may approach you offering directions, only to demand money later or lead you to an overpriced shop or service. Stick to using maps or your smartphone for navigation.

The Closed Attraction Lie

Scammers may tell you that a popular tourist spot is closed due to a holiday or event, and then offer to take you elsewhere to a scam shop. Always check with online sources before changing plans.

The rigged taxi meter

Taxi drivers may have tampered meters, take longer routes, or refuse to use the meter at all. To avoid overpaying, use trusted ride apps, where pricing can be tracked.

The fake police officer

A fake police officer may ask to see your wallet or a passport for routine check and then take your money. Do investigate and identify the identity.

The friendship bracelet gift trick

A scammer may tie a bracelet on your wrist as a small gift and then demand payment aggressively. Never accept anything from strangers in touristy areas, they are very clever.

The fake petition or survey

Locals there may ask you to sign a petition or survey, giving pressure for donations. Politely say no and keep waking, without arguing and keep an eye on your valuable things.

The pickpocket distraction

People out there can distract you by creating noises, spilling something etc, meanwhile another person steals something from your bag. So be alert and keep your eyes and ears open.

Disclaimer

The information provided is for general knowledge purposes only, viewers may face other scams also, so do a deep research.

