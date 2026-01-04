Ayaan Agnihotri vs Tina Rijhwani Net Worth: Who is Richer? Salman Khan’s Nephew Far Richer Than His Fiancee?- Here’s the Shocking Difference
Ayaan Agnihotri, the nephew of Salman Khan and son of Alvira Khan Agnihotri, has announced his engagement to his longtime girlfriend, Tina Rijhwani. The engagement news has beautifully dropped through an Instagram post that marked a new chapter in the couple’s love story, drawing warm wishes and congratulatory messages from fans across social media.
Salman Khan’s nephew and Tina Rijhwani recently made headlines for their engagement, which took place in early 2026.
Who is Ayaan Agnihotri?
Ayaan Agnihotri is the son of filmmaker Atul Agnihotri and producer–fashion designer Alvira Khan Agnihotri. He comes from one of Bollywood’s most influential families. Iconic screenwriter Salim Khan is Ayaan’s maternal grandfather, while his uncles—Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, and Arbaaz Khan, have played a major role in shaping decades of mainstream Hindi cinema.
Ayaan Agnihotri Career
Ayaan started writing poetry in his teenage years, well before he began sharing his music publicly. What began as personal journaling gradually transformed into spoken word and later into rap. In his professional journey, he performs under the stage name Agni. His debut single, Universal Laws, marked the official launch of his music career and was followed by tracks including You Are Mine.
Who is Tina Rijhwani?
Tina Rijhwani is a lifestyle influencer and the daughter of prominent businessman. She is known for her association with high-profile circles in the fashion and lifestyle industries.
Ayaan Agnihotri and Tina Rijhwani Love Story
On January 3, Ayaan shared photos from his proposal, captioning them, “Leaving my girlfriend behind in 2025.” The images hinted at a midnight proposal staged at a tastefully decorated villa, creating an intimate and romantic setting. The two have reportedly been together for several years, choosing privacy over publicity at every step.
Ayaan Agnihotri Net Worth
Ayaan Agnihotri’s mother has worked as a costume designer on several films starring Salman Khan and has also co-produced hit projects like Bodyguard and Sultan. As per industry estimates cited by multiple media reports, her personal net worth is pegged at around ₹269 crore. Meanwhile, his father, Atul Agnihotri, who shifted from acting to direction and film production, is believed to have a net worth estimated between ₹60 crore and ₹200 crore, varying by project valuations
Tina Rijhwani Net Worth
Tina Rijhwani’s net worth is not public disclosed, however, she has a professional career in communications and is known for a high-profile lifestyle.
Disclaimer
The net worth figures mentioned above are based on media reports and industry estimates. Actual numbers may vary depending on investments, assets, liabilities, and changing market valuations.