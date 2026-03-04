Ayesha Khan: Age, Net Worth, Secret Affairs and Explosive Controversies | Breaks Silence on Body-Shaming & Rape Threats
Ayesha Khan has often grabbed headlines not just for her on screen presence but also for her personal life and bold statements. From her age and growing net worth to rumored relationships and shocking controversies. Recently, she broke her silence on facing body shaming and disturbing rape threats, calling the experience “very scary.”
In a recent interaction, Ayesha Khan revealed that she was allegedly replaced from a song for “being fat.” She also opened up about receiving rape threats on social media almost daily. Calling the experience “very scary,” she highlighted the toxic culture of online trolling and body-shaming that actresses often endure.
Age
Ayesha Khan was born on September 27, 1991. As of 2026, she is in her mid-thirties and continues to stay active in the entertainment industry. Despite industry pressures around age and appearance, Ayesha has maintained her confidence and individuality.
Net Worth
While exact figures are not publicly confirmed, Ayesha Khan’s estimated net worth is believed to be around ₹8–12 crore (approx.). Her income comes from acting projects, brand endorsements, social media collaborations, and public appearances. Over the years, she has built a steady presence both on television and digital platforms.
Secret Affairs & Relationship Rumours
Ayesha Khan, a model and actor known for Bigg Boss 17, notably made headlines for her tumultuous, short-lived relationship with contestant Munawar Faruqui, accusing him of two-timing. Following the show, she indicated she was not ready for a new relationship and was focused on moving on.
Explosive Controversies
Backlash for Liking a Controversial Kashmir Post (2025): Ayesha faced severe backlash in April 2025 after liking a social media post by a Kashmiri writer that criticized the Indian presence in Kashmir and suggested that "Indians are not welcome in Kashmir". Netizens accused her of being anti national, with some demanding a ban on her projects, including her work in the film Jaat.
Disclaimer
The above information is based on publicly available reports and media sources. Personal life details and net worth figures are approximate and not officially confirmed.