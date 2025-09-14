Ayushmann Khurrana Birthday Special: Top 5 Iconic Characters That Made Him A Star

As today is Ayushmann Khurrana who is Born on September 14, 1984, Ayushmann Khurrana has established a distinctive niche in Bollywood, regularly selecting movies that reinforce socially valuable messages and disrupt the traditional scripts. He’s commonly known as the King of Content Cinema due to his fearless choices of roles which address such topics as sperm donation, erectile dysfunction, casteism, and gender identity.

This readiness to break the common Bollywood hero stereotype has not only won him critical and critical praise but a fan club. His movies can be seen as his tribute to his diversity and desire to tell stories that entertain and at the same time make people think and engage in meaningful dialogue.

Since his first appearance in Vicky Donor, and his more recent and influential parts, Ayushmann has managed to reinvent what a mainstream Bollywood star can be. Let’s look at the Top 5 movie characters played by Him made star.