Ayushmann Khurrana Birthday Special: Top 5 Iconic Characters That Made Him A Star
As today is Ayushmann Khurrana who is Born on September 14, 1984, Ayushmann Khurrana has established a distinctive niche in Bollywood, regularly selecting movies that reinforce socially valuable messages and disrupt the traditional scripts. He’s commonly known as the King of Content Cinema due to his fearless choices of roles which address such topics as sperm donation, erectile dysfunction, casteism, and gender identity.
This readiness to break the common Bollywood hero stereotype has not only won him critical and critical praise but a fan club. His movies can be seen as his tribute to his diversity and desire to tell stories that entertain and at the same time make people think and engage in meaningful dialogue.
Since his first appearance in Vicky Donor, and his more recent and influential parts, Ayushmann has managed to reinvent what a mainstream Bollywood star can be. Let’s look at the Top 5 movie characters played by Him made star.
Vicky Arora in Vicky Donor
A charming but directionless young man from Delhi, he becomes a professional sperm donor to make quick money. His journey is a humorous and sensitive exploration of a societal taboo.
Prem Tiwari in Dum Laga Ke Haisha
A small-town man who, pressured by his family, marries an overweight woman and struggles with his own prejudices and the expectations of society. The role showcased his ability to play a relatable, flawed everyman.
Mudit Sharma in Shubh Mangal Saavdhan
A man whose life takes an unexpected turn when he discovers he has erectile dysfunction just before his wedding. He navigates this personal crisis with a mix of awkwardness and sincerity, opening a dialogue on a rarely discussed subject.
Akash Saraf in Andhadhun
A pianist who pretends to be blind as an artistic experiment, only to become a witness to a murder. His character's complex web of lies and circumstances drives the dark and thrilling plot.
ACP Ayan Ranjan in Article 15
An IPS officer who finds himself in a small village where he must confront the deep-rooted caste-based discrimination. He is a modern, idealistic man forced to face the harsh realities of India's social hierarchy.