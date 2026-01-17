B Praak Net Worth in Crores: Receives Death Threats, Fans Shocked & Latest updates Revealed
B Praak, the famous Punjabi singer has reportedly received serious death threats, leaving fans shocked and worried. The news has reportedly disturbed his personal life too, as his wife is said to be upset and stressed over the situation. From the reason behind the threat to his massive net worth, here’s everything you need to know about B Praak.
B Praak Latest News
B Praak reportedly received death threats that are said to be connected with the Bishnoi gang. This has made the issue even more serious and alarming.
Reason Behind Death Threats to B Praak
Reports suggest the issue is linked to his connection with the Punjabi entertainment scene. The industry has been under gang-related spotlight for some time.
B Praak Net Worth
As per the reports, B Praak's estimated net worth is around ₹42 Crore. His success in both Punjabi and Bollywood music added to his earnings. He is considered one of the most popular music names today.
B Praak Source of Income
He earns good from his hit songs and music projects. With live shows and concerts, his income is very high.
B Praak's Wife
In April 2019, B Praak got married to Meera Bachan. The wedding was held in Punjab and some of the music industry personalities attended it.
Disclaimer
This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.