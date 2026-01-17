LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bandar abbas Bangladesh Hindu killing BMC BMC Election Results bangladesh bjp ind vs ban No Handshake indian in Iran bandar abbas Bangladesh Hindu killing BMC BMC Election Results bangladesh bjp ind vs ban No Handshake indian in Iran bandar abbas Bangladesh Hindu killing BMC BMC Election Results bangladesh bjp ind vs ban No Handshake indian in Iran bandar abbas Bangladesh Hindu killing BMC BMC Election Results bangladesh bjp ind vs ban No Handshake indian in Iran
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bandar abbas Bangladesh Hindu killing BMC BMC Election Results bangladesh bjp ind vs ban No Handshake indian in Iran bandar abbas Bangladesh Hindu killing BMC BMC Election Results bangladesh bjp ind vs ban No Handshake indian in Iran bandar abbas Bangladesh Hindu killing BMC BMC Election Results bangladesh bjp ind vs ban No Handshake indian in Iran bandar abbas Bangladesh Hindu killing BMC BMC Election Results bangladesh bjp ind vs ban No Handshake indian in Iran
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • B Praak Latest Songs List: Top Hits You Can’t Miss Right Now

B Praak Latest Songs List: Top Hits You Can’t Miss Right Now

After reportedly receiving death threats, Punjabi singer B Praak has once again grabbed massive attention online. While fans are worried about his safety, his music continues to trend with back-to-back powerful releases. From patriotic and devotional tracks to heartbreak anthems, B Praak is still ruling playlists like a king.

Published By: Published: January 17, 2026 20:23:55 IST
Follow us on
Google News
B Praak's Famous Songs
1/7
B Praak Latest Songs List: Top Hits You Can’t Miss Right Now

B Praak's Famous Songs

Here are B Praak's latest and most famous songs you shouldn't miss right now.

You Might Be Interested In
Hindustan Meri Jaan
2/7

Hindustan Meri Jaan

It is the latest patriotic track featuring B Praak in the lineup. It released as part of BORDER 2 soundtrack. It is trending as a new powerful song release.

Radha Gori Gori
3/7

Radha Gori Gori

It is a devotional/spiritual style song featuring B Praak. It released as a single in 2025. It is loved for its calm vibe and bhakti feel.

You Might Be Interested In
Ranjha from Shershaah
4/7

Ranjha from Shershaah

It is one of B Praak's biggest romantic hits ever. It is still viral on reels and heartbreak playlists. It was officially released in 2021 and remains evergreen.

Filhall
5/7

Filhall

It is one of his most iconic emotional songs with a strong fanbase. It is known for its intense lyrics and heartbreal vibe.

Ishq Bukhaar From Tehran
6/7

Ishq Bukhaar From Tehran

It is a newer track with strong musical feel. It is listed on major platforms as an official release.

You Might Be Interested In
Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS