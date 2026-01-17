B Praak Latest Songs List: Top Hits You Can’t Miss Right Now
After reportedly receiving death threats, Punjabi singer B Praak has once again grabbed massive attention online. While fans are worried about his safety, his music continues to trend with back-to-back powerful releases. From patriotic and devotional tracks to heartbreak anthems, B Praak is still ruling playlists like a king.
B Praak's Famous Songs
Here are B Praak's latest and most famous songs you shouldn't miss right now.
Hindustan Meri Jaan
It is the latest patriotic track featuring B Praak in the lineup. It released as part of BORDER 2 soundtrack. It is trending as a new powerful song release.
Radha Gori Gori
It is a devotional/spiritual style song featuring B Praak. It released as a single in 2025. It is loved for its calm vibe and bhakti feel.
Ranjha from Shershaah
It is one of B Praak's biggest romantic hits ever. It is still viral on reels and heartbreak playlists. It was officially released in 2021 and remains evergreen.
Filhall
It is one of his most iconic emotional songs with a strong fanbase. It is known for its intense lyrics and heartbreal vibe.
Ishq Bukhaar From Tehran
It is a newer track with strong musical feel. It is listed on major platforms as an official release.
Disclaimer
This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.