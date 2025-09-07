Top 7 Sanjay Dutt Movies To Watch Before Baaghi 4: From Agneepath to Munna Bhai M.B.B.S
Sanjay Dutt’s energy is unmatched! Whatever role he plays, he remains unforgettable for his iconic roles, whether as a villain or a hero. With his latest movie Baaghi 4 joining the list of his best works, this is the perfect time to revisit his classics!
Vaastav (1999)
This film is a gangster drama that defined Sanjay Dutt's acting career. He played Raghu, a man pulled into the Mumbai underworld.
Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. (2003)
This movie shows his softer and funnier side. He blended comedy with deep social messaging.
Lage Raho Munna Bhai (2006)
This movie balances humor with life-changing emotional depth. It popularized "Gandhigiri" across India.
Khalnayak (1993)
Sanjay Dutt played Ballu, stylish yet dangerous. It is one of his most loved villain portrayals till now.
Mission Kashmir (2000)
He played a conflicted cop facing fatherhood pain and terrorism. This film is remembered for his iconic performance in a socio-political film.
Agneepath (2012)
Sanjay Dutt played such a powerful villain role that this film brought him back into the limelight as Bollywood's scariest villain.
Saajan (1991)
In this movie, his role showed poetry, emotional depth and vulnerability. It is one of his earliest box-office hits.
