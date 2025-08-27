LIVE TV
Top 7 Sonam Bajwa Dance Numbers to Watch Before Akeli Laila

Sonam Bajwa’s new song Akeli Laila released yesterday! She is one of the hottest dancers in Punjabi cinema. She is known for her grace and unbeatable beauty. She has given fans many hit songs to play at weddings or a club night. Her every move is full of elegance and divine energy. Here are her top 7 dance performances that fans still can’t get over.

By: Last Updated: August 27, 2025 | 12:53 PM IST
Naah
1/8

Naah

This song is a trendsetter Punjabi track that went viral on YouTube. Sonam's flawless moves stole the show. This is the most played songs at parties and wedding events.

Laung Laachi
2/8

Laung Laachi

This song broke records and became a wedding song in no time. It is a perfect traditional song with Sonam Bajwa's elegant desi look.

Kaun Nachdi
3/8

Kaun Nachdi

This song was in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. Sonam made her first Bollywood dance debut with this song. This song is widely loved for its catchy beats and Sonam's presence.

Single Single
4/8

Single Single

It is a fun Punjabi dance track which gained fame for Sonam's playful expressions throughout the song. It is popular among youngsters for its quirky vibe.

Paani Di Gal
5/8

Paani Di Gal

It is a romantic number with graceful dance steps. Sonam balances elegance with simplicity in this song. Sonam and Mahinder Buttar became a favorite couple dance pick because of this

Tera Mera Viah
6/8

Tera Mera Viah

It is a wedding-themed song with Sonam's bold moves. This song is very popular and played at Punjabi weddings.

Shikaar
7/8

Shikaar

Sonam's high energy stole the spotlight. This Punjabi track is bold and powerful. She was praised for her stylish appearance.

Disclaimer
8/8

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

