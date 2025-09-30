Baba Vanga’s 2026 Predictions: World War 3, Putin’s Rise, Disasters, AI Takeover & Alien Contact

Mystic Baba Vanga’s 2026 prophecies warn of dramatic global events. She predicted a major war starting in Asia that could escalate into World War 3, with Russian President Vladimir Putin emerging as a dominant global leader. Severe natural disasters like earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, and climate upheavals are also foretold, devastating up to 8% of Earth’s land. Vanga further claimed artificial intelligence would take over jobs and human control, while her most controversial prediction points to the arrival of a massive alien spaceship in November 2026.