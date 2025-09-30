Baba Vanga’s 2026 Predictions: World War 3, Putin’s Rise, Disasters, AI Takeover & Alien Contact
Mystic Baba Vanga’s 2026 prophecies warn of dramatic global events. She predicted a major war starting in Asia that could escalate into World War 3, with Russian President Vladimir Putin emerging as a dominant global leader. Severe natural disasters like earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, and climate upheavals are also foretold, devastating up to 8% of Earth’s land. Vanga further claimed artificial intelligence would take over jobs and human control, while her most controversial prediction points to the arrival of a massive alien spaceship in November 2026.
Outbreak of World War III
According to Baba Vanga, a great war would begin in Asia during spring 2026 and soon engulf the West, thereby bringing incalculable devastation.
Putin Called the Lord of the World
Putin's prophecy states that the Russian President will be imposed on the world in 2026 as a powerful global leader.
Natural Disasters of Great Magnitude
While foreseeing disasters of 2026-earthquakes, volcanoes, and climate chaos-that were supposed to destroy about 7 to 8% of Earth's landmass.
Emergence of AI Mastery
Baba Vanga foresaw AI advancing to a level at which it would dominate jobs and daily life in 2026, with the danger of humanity losing technological control over it.
Arrival of the Alien Spaceship
Probably the most venomous prediction: An immense alien spaceship would come in November 2026, granting the Earth its first extraterrestrial contact.