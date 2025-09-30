LIVE TV
  • Baba Vanga’s 2026 Predictions: World War 3, Putin’s Rise, Disasters, AI Takeover & Alien Contact

Baba Vanga’s 2026 Predictions: World War 3, Putin’s Rise, Disasters, AI Takeover & Alien Contact

Mystic Baba Vanga’s 2026 prophecies warn of dramatic global events. She predicted a major war starting in Asia that could escalate into World War 3, with Russian President Vladimir Putin emerging as a dominant global leader. Severe natural disasters like earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, and climate upheavals are also foretold, devastating up to 8% of Earth’s land. Vanga further claimed artificial intelligence would take over jobs and human control, while her most controversial prediction points to the arrival of a massive alien spaceship in November 2026.

By: Last Updated: September 30, 2025 | 9:19 AM IST
Outbreak of World War III
1/5

Outbreak of World War III

According to Baba Vanga, a great war would begin in Asia during spring 2026 and soon engulf the West, thereby bringing incalculable devastation.

Putin Called the Lord of the World
2/5

Putin Called the Lord of the World

Putin's prophecy states that the Russian President will be imposed on the world in 2026 as a powerful global leader.

Natural Disasters of Great Magnitude
3/5

Natural Disasters of Great Magnitude

While foreseeing disasters of 2026-earthquakes, volcanoes, and climate chaos-that were supposed to destroy about 7 to 8% of Earth's landmass.

Emergence of AI Mastery
4/5

Emergence of AI Mastery

Baba Vanga foresaw AI advancing to a level at which it would dominate jobs and daily life in 2026, with the danger of humanity losing technological control over it.

Arrival of the Alien Spaceship
5/5

Arrival of the Alien Spaceship

Probably the most venomous prediction: An immense alien spaceship would come in November 2026, granting the Earth its first extraterrestrial contact.

