Bachhwara Election 2025: Who Will Win This Battle? Past Records, Margins & Candidate List
Bachhwara Assembly Election 2025 is set to be a key contest, with parties gearing up for a close fight. The seat’s past records, winning margins, and candidate list provide crucial insights into voter trends and potential outcomes.
Bachhwara Constituency Overview
Bachhwara is an assembly constituency in the Begusarai district of Bihar, part of the Begusarai Lok Sabha seat.
Past Election Results and Winners
2019: Surendra Mehata (BJP) won with by a margin of 484 votes against Abdhesh Kumar Rai (CPI)
2015: Ramdeo Rai (INC) won with a margin of 36,931 votes
2010: Abdhesh Kumar Rai (CPI) won with a margin of 12,087 votes.
Historical Voting Trends
This seat continues to move around BJP, INC and CPI which indicates that over the last series of elections there hasn't really been any party which had a long term hold on the constituency.
Candidates for the 2025 Election
The list for official candidates hasn't been made yet, but the BJP, CPI, INC, RJD and LJP are expected to also contest for candidates strongly.
Key Contenders to Watch
Suendra Mehata (BJP), Ramdeo Rai (INC) and Abdhesh k. Rai (CPI) are all notable winners from past elections.
Election Outlook and Predictions
The 2020 election only separated the candidates by the smallest of margins and knowing that there are still several candidates from other parties, this next election is going to likely be a very competitive election for Bachhwara. Hopefully the results will shed a light on re-electing a new MLA.
Disclaimer
This photo gallery provides information based on past election data, constituency records, and candidate announcements. It does not predict or guarantee results. Readers should refer to official Election Commission updates for the latest information.