  Back In Style: You Won't Believe But These Top Five Retro Looks Are Ruling Again In 2025

Back In Style: You Won’t Believe But These Top Five Retro Looks Are Ruling Again In 2025

With the fashion industry getting ready to head into 2025, an interesting mix of retro and future fashion choices will become a dominant trend. There is a massive revival of styles that we liked a long time ago, redesigned to fit the modern-day wardrobe.

The defiant nature of the 90s grunge and the assured authority of the 80s power suiting are coming back with a mighty force giving it both the cool and the classy. At the same time, the bohemian revival of 70s introduces its portion of carefree grace, flowing shapes with their handcrafts. 

In addition to these major trends, look forward to the further adoption of sheer fabrics, and the resilient popularity of animal prints. Even the plain polo shirt is receiving a fashionable makeover, and the standard midi and straight skirts provide a more sophisticated version of the short skirts and are proving to be the most appealing trends in fashion which is re-creating and re-branding what we already wore. Let’s look at the top five fashion trends which are back in 2025

September 8, 2025 | 3:43 PM IST
'90s Grunge and Plaid
1/5

'90s Grunge and Plaid

The rebellious, effortless feel of '90s grunge is back, with plaid as a key element. It's about combining oversized flannel shirts and worn-in pieces for a look that's cool and anti-establishment.

'80s Power Suiting
2/5

'80s Power Suiting

Structured, broad-shouldered blazers and tailored trousers return with a modern, less-is-more twist. This trend is all about confident silhouettes and a polished aesthetic for the modern professional.

'70s Bohemian Revival
3/5

'70s Bohemian Revival

A return to the free-spirited, boho-chic style of the 1970s is in full swing. Expect to see flowy maxi dresses, flared trousers, and handcrafted details like crochet and fringe.

Animal Prints
4/5

Animal Prints

Leopard is back as the dominant print, but other animal patterns are also making a statement. These bold prints are being used on everything from statement coats to accessories.

Polo Shirts
5/5

Polo Shirts

The classic polo shirt is getting a modern refresh with new fits and materials. It's a versatile piece that's being styled in both classic preppy looks and more contemporary, street-style ensembles.

