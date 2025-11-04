LIVE TV
  • Bad Girl OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Anjali Sivaraman’s Controversial Tamil Movie

Bad Girl OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Anjali Sivaraman’s Controversial Tamil Movie

Anjali Sivaraman’s Tamil film, Bad Girl, is creating a buzz for its OTT debut following its theatrical release on September 5, 2025. The movie is produced and presented by Vetrimaaran along with Anurag Kashyap. Here’s everything you need to know about Bad Girl’s OTT release date, streaming platform, cast, and storyline.

By: Last Updated: November 4, 2025 | 5:45 PM IST
Bad Girl OTT Release Date
1/4

Bad Girl OTT Release Date

The coming-of-age Tamil film is set to release on the OTT platform on 4 November 2025. The movie has already generated significant buzz for its gripping storyline and controversial scenes, making it one of the most anticipated Tamil releases of the year.

Bad Girl OTT Platform
2/4

Bad Girl OTT Platform

Bad Girl is now streaming on JioHotstar in multiple languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi, with English subtitles.

Bad Girl Story
3/4

Bad Girl Story

The story shows Ramya’s journey from high school to college and her struggles to find the perfect guy. Along the way, she faces challenges from her strict parents, societal expectations, unrequited love, and the wild mess of her own thoughts.

Bad Girl Cast
4/4

Bad Girl Cast

Bad Girl cast includes Anjali Sivaraman in the lead role, along with Shanti Priya, Hridhu Haroon, and more.

