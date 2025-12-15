LIVE TV
  • Bajra Roti Recipe: How To Turn Your Chapatis Gluten-Free, Step-By-Step Guide

Bajra Roti Recipe: How To Turn Your Chapatis Gluten-Free, Step-By-Step Guide

Trying to stick to healthy foods—then why don’t you try Bajra roti? Bajra roti is a traditional and naturally gluten-free flatbread popular in the states of Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Maharashtra. The roti is simply made from bajra flour and hot water.

By: Anshul Rani Last Updated: December 15, 2025 | 12:23 PM IST
Ingredients
1/8

Ingredients: 2 cups Bajra, 1 cup lukewarm water, salt as needed, 1 tbsp ghee, 1/2 tsp carom seeds.

Kneading Bajra Flour
2/8

Kneading the Flour: To make fluffy Bajra roti, take a mixing bowl and sift the bajra flour.Take the pot and heat water till it turns lukewarm and turn off the flame. Now, slowly add water while kneading the flour.

Make a dough
3/8

Make a dough:Mix it well to form a smooth and soft dough. Knead the dough for a few minutes until it becomes pliable and cover it for a few minutes.

Divide the dough into small parts
4/8

Divide the dough into small parts: Divide the dough into small balls. Take a small ball and flatten it slightly with your palms—dust the ball with a little bajra flour.

Make a roti
5/8

Make a roti: Now, take a rolling pin and dust it with flour, lace the dough balls, and flatten them.

Cook the Roti on a Hot Tawa
6/8

Cook the Roti on a Hot Tawa: Heat the tawa and place the rolled Bajra on the hot tawa—cook for a minute or so until you see small bubbles forming.

Cook Bajra Roti from both sides
7/8

Cook Bajra Roti from both sides: Flip the roti using a spatula and cook both sides. Press the edges lightly with a clean cloth and cook it evenly.

Disclaimer
8/8

Disclaimer: This content is intended solely for informational and educational purposes. It is compiled from publicly available sources, and NewsX has no direct association with the information provided.

