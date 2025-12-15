Bajra Roti Recipe: How To Turn Your Chapatis Gluten-Free, Step-By-Step Guide
Trying to stick to healthy foods—then why don’t you try Bajra roti? Bajra roti is a traditional and naturally gluten-free flatbread popular in the states of Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Maharashtra. The roti is simply made from bajra flour and hot water.
Ingredients
Ingredients: 2 cups Bajra, 1 cup lukewarm water, salt as needed, 1 tbsp ghee, 1/2 tsp carom seeds.
Kneading Bajra Flour
Kneading the Flour: To make fluffy Bajra roti, take a mixing bowl and sift the bajra flour.Take the pot and heat water till it turns lukewarm and turn off the flame. Now, slowly add water while kneading the flour.
Make a dough
Make a dough:Mix it well to form a smooth and soft dough. Knead the dough for a few minutes until it becomes pliable and cover it for a few minutes.
Divide the dough into small parts
Divide the dough into small parts: Divide the dough into small balls. Take a small ball and flatten it slightly with your palms—dust the ball with a little bajra flour.
Make a roti
Make a roti: Now, take a rolling pin and dust it with flour, lace the dough balls, and flatten them.
Cook the Roti on a Hot Tawa
Cook the Roti on a Hot Tawa: Heat the tawa and place the rolled Bajra on the hot tawa—cook for a minute or so until you see small bubbles forming.
Cook Bajra Roti from both sides
Cook Bajra Roti from both sides: Flip the roti using a spatula and cook both sides. Press the edges lightly with a clean cloth and cook it evenly.
