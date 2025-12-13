LIVE TV
Bangalore Top 6 Wealthiest Billionaires: Net Worth, Industry And Their Professions

Here is a detailed list of the top 6 richest persons linked to Bangalore in 2025 with their latest estimated net worth and their professions from technology finance education real estate and more These wealth creators represent the economic strength of Bangalore in sectors like IT services financial services biotech and infrastructure based on multiple 2025 richest lists and reports.

By: Harshita Gothi Last Updated: December 13, 2025 | 10:26 AM IST
Azim Premji
Azim Premji

Azim Premji is the richest person associated with Bangalore in 2025 with an estimated net worth of ₹221250 crore. He is the founder and former chairman of Wipro and played a major role in building India’s IT services industry.

Nithin Kamath
Nithin Kamath

Nithin Kamath has an estimated net worth of ₹40020 crore in 2025 and is the co founder and CEO of Zerodha India’s largest stock brokerage platform.

Ranjan Pai
Ranjan Pai

Ranjan Pai with a net worth of around ₹34700 crore is the chairman of the Manipal Education. His wealth comes from hospitals medical colleges universities and strategic investments.

NR Narayana Murthy
NR Narayana Murthy

NR Narayana Murthy has a net worth of approximately ₹32150 crore and is the co founder of Infosys. He is considered one of the architects of India’s IT boom.

Irfan Razack
Irfan Razack

Irfan Razack is a leading real estate billionaire based in Bangalore and the chairman and managing director of Prestige Group In 2025. his estimated net worth runs into several thousand crore rupees.

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw
Kiran Mazumdar Shaw

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, the founder and executive chairperson of Biocon Ltd. and Biocon Biologics Ltd., has an estimated net worth of $3.6 billion.

Disclaimer
Disclaimer

This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.

