Bathing On Roads, No Clean Toilets: The Silent Struggles Of People In Delhi’s Yamuna Flood Relief Camps
Mayur Vihar: In Delhi’s Yamuna flood relief camps, women and girls spoke to NewsX about living without toilets, battling infections, and even holding urine during menstruation. From bathing on roads at night to children missing school, these images capture their fight for survival and dignity amid rising waters. Here we bring to you the real-life stories from Yamuna flood relief camps.
Residents lying on the ground at Yamuna flood relief camp
In Mayur Vihar displaced families at the Yamuna flood relief camp are forced to sleep on the bare ground, struggling without proper shelter, bedding, or basic facilities.
A newborn child, pregnant women, and new mothers are facing severe hygiene issues
At Yamuna flood relief camps, newborns, expectant mothers, and lactating women struggle without clean toilets, safe water, or privacy, making them highly vulnerable to infections and health risks.
A man carrying his camping cot and other belongings
As floodwaters force evacuations, residents of Yamuna flood relief camps are seen carrying cots and essential belongings, trying to rebuild life in temporary shelters.
Children in Yamuna flood relief camps are studying despite the heavy rains and floods
Amid rising waters and harsh conditions, children in Yamuna flood relief camps cling to their studies, determined to continue learning even without classrooms or basic facilities.
Unhygienic conditions in relief camps, where newborns, pregnant women, and children mainly reside
The Yamuna flood relief camps are overcrowded and unhygienic, forcing the most vulnerable newborns, expectant mothers, and children to live in unsafe and unsanitary conditions that threaten their health and dignity.
A child’s notebook in flood relief camp, a sign of hope. Despite the difficult conditions, children continue studying
Amid the chaos of Yamuna flood relief camps, a child’s notebook stands as a symbol of hope, showing how education remains a priority even in the harshest conditions.
Residents’ Belongings Amid the Floods
In Yamuna flood relief camps, residents cling to their few remaining belongings cots, utensils, clothes, and essentials trying to rebuild life after losing homes to rising waters.