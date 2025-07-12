BBMP’s chicken-rice scheme to feed Bengaluru’s street dogs raises controversy
BBMP’s ₹2.88 crore scheme to feed street dogs chicken and rice every day splits Bengaluru; while some term it humane, others fear it might aggravate street dog problems. The scheme also involves vaccination and sterilization campaigns.
BBMP's New Chicken-Rice Scheme
Bengaluru's civic corporation BBMP has initiated a ₹2.88 crore scheme to feed the city's stray dogs chicken and rice on a daily basis. The scheme will feed approximately 5,000 strays in the city, keeping them healthy and well-fed.
Preventing Health & Sterilization
According to the officials, the feeding scheme is not only about food. Vaccination and sterilization drives also form part of it in order to curb the population of stray dogs and minimize the risks of diseases in Bengaluru's residential areas.
Mixed Reaction from the People
While numerous animal enthusiasts have praised the humane gesture, parts of Bengaluru's population are not satisfied. Fears of escalating stray dogs and attacks have made the city polarized in regard to the plan.
Political Recommendations for Shelters
Congress MP Karti Chidambaram recommended that rather than feeding the dogs on streets, the government should invest in constructing shelters. According to him, shelters would provide a long-term solution for stray management.
Mitigating Rabies Threats
BBMP officials explained that the feeding program is in sync with larger initiatives to vaccinate street dogs against rabies, which is still a public health issue in Bengaluru.
Volunteers on the Streets
A number of NGOs and volunteers have joined hands with BBMP for feeding and vaccination programs. Their combined effort enables reach even into the city's most inaccessible pockets.
An Ever-Persistent Debate
As the scheme is implemented, Bengaluru waits and observes. Will serving strays with wholesome food temper aggression and enhance cohabitation, or will it require more robust complementary interventions?
This content presents diverse public opinions on BBMP’s chicken-rice scheme for stray dogs in Bengaluru. It does not endorse any stance; readers should assess facts and form independent views.