  • BBMP’s chicken-rice scheme to feed Bengaluru’s street dogs raises controversy

BBMP’s ₹2.88 crore scheme to feed street dogs chicken and rice every day splits Bengaluru; while some term it humane, others fear it might aggravate street dog problems. The scheme also involves vaccination and sterilization campaigns.

By: Vani Verma Last Updated: July 12, 2025 | 8:41 PM IST
BBMP’s chicken-rice scheme to feed Bengaluru’s street dogs raises controversy - Gallery Image
1/7

BBMP's New Chicken-Rice Scheme

Bengaluru's civic corporation BBMP has initiated a ₹2.88 crore scheme to feed the city's stray dogs chicken and rice on a daily basis. The scheme will feed approximately 5,000 strays in the city, keeping them healthy and well-fed.

BBMP’s chicken-rice scheme to feed Bengaluru’s street dogs raises controversy - Gallery Image
2/7

Preventing Health & Sterilization

According to the officials, the feeding scheme is not only about food. Vaccination and sterilization drives also form part of it in order to curb the population of stray dogs and minimize the risks of diseases in Bengaluru's residential areas.

BBMP’s chicken-rice scheme to feed Bengaluru’s street dogs raises controversy - Gallery Image
3/7

Mixed Reaction from the People

While numerous animal enthusiasts have praised the humane gesture, parts of Bengaluru's population are not satisfied. Fears of escalating stray dogs and attacks have made the city polarized in regard to the plan.

BBMP’s chicken-rice scheme to feed Bengaluru’s street dogs raises controversy - Gallery Image
4/7

Political Recommendations for Shelters

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram recommended that rather than feeding the dogs on streets, the government should invest in constructing shelters. According to him, shelters would provide a long-term solution for stray management.

BBMP’s chicken-rice scheme to feed Bengaluru’s street dogs raises controversy - Gallery Image
5/7

Mitigating Rabies Threats

BBMP officials explained that the feeding program is in sync with larger initiatives to vaccinate street dogs against rabies, which is still a public health issue in Bengaluru.

BBMP’s chicken-rice scheme to feed Bengaluru’s street dogs raises controversy - Gallery Image
6/7

Volunteers on the Streets

A number of NGOs and volunteers have joined hands with BBMP for feeding and vaccination programs. Their combined effort enables reach even into the city's most inaccessible pockets.

BBMP’s chicken-rice scheme to feed Bengaluru’s street dogs raises controversy - Gallery Image
7/7

An Ever-Persistent Debate

As the scheme is implemented, Bengaluru waits and observes. Will serving strays with wholesome food temper aggression and enhance cohabitation, or will it require more robust complementary interventions?
This content presents diverse public opinions on BBMP’s chicken-rice scheme for stray dogs in Bengaluru. It does not endorse any stance; readers should assess facts and form independent views.

