BCCI Naman Awards 2026: From Shubman Gill To Smriti Mandhana- Full List Of Individual Winners

Col. C. K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award

Binny was celebrated for his multifaceted service to Indian cricket. As a player, he was the highest wicket-taker of the 1983 World Cup. As an administrator, he served as the 36th President of the BCCI (2022–2025), a period that saw the successful launch of the WPL and significant growth in India's global cricketing influence. Photo: X