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  • BCCI Naman Awards 2026: From Shubman Gill To Smriti Mandhana- Full List Of Individual Winners

BCCI Naman Awards 2026: From Shubman Gill To Smriti Mandhana- Full List Of Individual Winners

Explore the full list of major individual winners from the BCCI Naman Awards 2026. Shubman Gill and Smriti Mandhana sweep top honors, while legends Rahul Dravid, Roger Binny, and Mithali Raj receive Lifetime Achievement Awards in a star-studded ceremony.

Published By: Published: March 16, 2026 20:20:18 IST
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Shubman Gill, Polly Umrigar Award, BCCI Naman Awards 2026, Best Men's Cricketer, Indian Cricket Team Captain
1/9

1) Polly Umrigar Award – Best International Cricketer (Men)

Gill secured his second "Cricketer of the Year" title following a monstrous 2024–25 season. He dominated the Test series against England with 754 runs (averaging 75.40) and played a clinical role in India’s Champions Trophy 2025 victory, finishing the year as a premier multi-format leader. Photo: X

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Smriti Mandhana, Best Women's Cricketer, BCCI Awards 2026, Women’s Cricket Records, Smriti Mandhana Stats
2/9

Best International Cricketer (Women)

Mandhana made history by winning this award for the fifth time. In 2025, she became the first woman to cross 1,000 ODI runs in a single calendar year, finishing with 1,703 international runs. Her 50-ball century against Australia also broke the record for the fastest ODI hundred by an Indian. Photo: X

Harshit Rana, Best Debutant, BCCI Awards, Indian Pace Bowlers, Harshit Rana Stats
3/9

Best International Debut (Men)

The fiery pacer Harshit Rana took home the debutant trophy for his impactful entry into international cricket. His ability to provide breakthroughs in the powerplay and death overs made him a breakout star for India across white-ball formats in 2025. Photo: X

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N Sree Charani, Best Debut Women, BCCI Naman Awards, Women’s Cricket India, Rising Stars
4/9

Best International Debut (Women)

Sree Charani’s seamless transition from domestic cricket to the national side earned her the top debutant honors. Her consistent performances in the spin department were vital in India's various bilateral series wins throughout the 2024–25 cycle. Photo: X

Rahul Dravid, Roger Binny, Lifetime Achievement Award, BCCI Naman Awards, Col CK Nayudu Award
5/9

Col. C. K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award

Honored for a dual legacy, Dravid was recognized for his 24,000+ international runs as a player and his transformative tenure as Head Coach. The award highlights his "clarity of purpose" that culminated in India lifting the 2024 T20 World Cup and his earlier success guiding the U19 team to global glory in 2018. Photo: X

Rahul Dravid, Roger Binny, Lifetime Achievement Award, BCCI Naman Awards, Col CK Nayudu Award
6/9

Col. C. K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award

Binny was celebrated for his multifaceted service to Indian cricket. As a player, he was the highest wicket-taker of the 1983 World Cup. As an administrator, he served as the 36th President of the BCCI (2022–2025), a period that saw the successful launch of the WPL and significant growth in India's global cricketing influence. Photo: X

Ayush Mhatre, BCCI Naman Awards, Mumbai Cricket, U19 World Cup 2026, Best All-Rounder, Domestic Cricket India, Rising Stars
7/9

Best All Rounder – Domestic Limited Overs

At the BCCI Naman Awards 2026, Mumbai’s teenage prodigy Ayush Mhatre was honored with the prestigious Lala Amarnath Award for Best All-Rounder in Domestic Limited-Overs Competitions (2024–25). Photo: X

Shafali Verma, BCCI Naman Awards, Women's Cricket, Haryana Cricket, Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy, Domestic Cricket India, Shafali Verma Stats
8/9

Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy – Best Woman Cricketer (Sr Domestic)

At the BCCI Naman Awards 2026, India’s explosive opener Shafali Verma was honored with the Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy for Best Woman Cricketer (Senior Domestic One Day) for her phenomenal performance during the 2024–25 season. Photo: X

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Mithali Raj, Lifetime Achievement Women, Indian Women's Cricket History, Leading Run Scorer
9/9

BCCI Lifetime Achievement Award (Women)

The leading run-scorer in women’s international cricket, Mithali Raj was recognized for her two-decade-long career that laid the foundation for the modern era of women’s sports in India. Her leadership and consistency remain the gold standard for aspiring cricketers. Photo: X

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