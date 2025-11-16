“Bde beshak achy lgty hai, Lekin…”: Sherlyn Chopra Removes 825gm Breast Implants Due to THIS Shocking Reason
Actress and model Sherlyn Chopra often remains in the headlines due to her bold fashion choices and some of her plastic surgeries. But this time, she made headlines for her bold decision to undergo breast implant removal. Actress to Instagram, to share her pre- and post-surgery experience. But the reason behind her removal of breast implants shocked her fans.
Sherlyn Chopra Breast Implants
Sherlyn Chopra has undergone breast explant surgery to remove her silicone breast implants. In a social media post, she reveals the implants weighed 825 grams each.
Why Sherlyn Chopra Remove Breast Implants
Sherlyn Chopra shared that she removed breast implants as they were causing chronic pain in her back, neck, and chest. Her doctors suggest that removing them would help her regain her vitality and agility.
Sherlyn Chopra Social Media Post
Sherlyn Chopra took to instagram saying, “Ye bhaari bojh mere seene se hatt chuke hain. 825 grams each. I feel light as a butterfly. Desh ke yuva peedi se meri guzaarish hai ki social media par wrongly influence ho kar external validation paane ki chahat mein apne body ke sath koi khilvaad na kare (This heavy burden has been lifted from my chest. I request the young generation of our country not to tamper with their bodies in the pursuit of external validation, wrongly influenced by social media.”
Sherlyn Chopra Cosmetic Procedure Failure
Sherlyn Chopra has been open about other cosmetic work that went wrong. She shared that the cosmetologist's work resulted in her chin appearing disproportionately long, her lips being excessively enlarged, her jawline becoming unnaturally sharp, and her cheeks being overly puffed.
Disclaimer
This article features images of Sherlyn Chopra sourced from publicly available platforms and social media. All photos belong to their respective owners. The content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only and does not intend to objectify or offend any individual.