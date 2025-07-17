Be Careful!! These 7 Additions To Curd Can Harm Your Health
Certain things added to curd can turn this healthy food into a potential poison. Being mindful of these combinations and storage practices ensures that curd remains a safe and beneficial part of your diet.
Mixing curd with raw meat or fish
Mixing any one of them can lead to serious digestive issues, the enzymes and bacteria in raw meat, when mixed with the lactic acid in curd may cause food poisoning.
Adding too much salt
Salt can enhance flavor, excessive salt in curd can upset your body's electrolyte balance. High salt content can cause dehydration and increase blood pressure.
Mixing with hot or spicy food
Combining it with very hot or spicy foods can disturb digestion and can irritate your stomach lining can lead to acidity or indigestion.
Using contaminated or spoiled ingredients
Adding spoiled vegetables or fruits to curd can introduce harmful bacteria and toxins. It can cause food poisoning symptoms like vomiting and stomach cramps.
Mixing curd with certain fruits
Some fruits contain acids that react negatively with the proteins in curd, example- Pomegranate and pineapples can cause discomfort and allergic reactions.
Adding raw egg
Salmonella bacteria is present in uncooked eggs and mixing it with curd is risky and can lead to food poisoning.
Curd stored in plastic containers for a long period
Storing curd in plastic containers can lead to chemical leaching and bacterial growth. It may introduce toxins or pathogens that can harm your health.
Disclaimer
The information provided is just for informational purposes, some may see these things as myth or some may truly accept it.