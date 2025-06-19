Live Tv


Beat the Burn: Eye Care Tips for Sweaty Summer Days

During the hot summer months, sweat is a common and unavoidable issue—especially when you’re outdoors, working out, or simply braving the heat. One of the most overlooked problems it causes is irritation when sweat gets into your eyes. Sweat contains salt, oils, and other impurities that can lead to stinging, redness, and even infections if not addressed properly. That’s why summer eye care isn’t just about style or sunglasses—it’s a matter of protecting one of the most sensitive parts of your body.

This photo gallery offers essential tips and tricks for taking care of your eyes during the summer, focusing specifically on what to do when sweat finds its way into them. From using clean towels to pat away sweat, to applying sweatbands or headbands that reduce direct contact, these simple habits can prevent discomfort and potential harm. Washing your face and eyes with clean water and avoiding rubbing your eyes with unwashed hands are also crucial steps for maintaining eye hygiene.

The benefits of proper eye care in the summer go beyond immediate relief. By keeping your eyes clean and protected, you reduce the risk of conjunctivitis, clogged tear ducts, and other seasonal irritants like dust and pollen. You’ll also improve your overall eye health, reducing strain and discomfort that might affect your productivity and well-being.

Remember, your eyes are exposed to harsh sunlight, dry winds, and sweat in the summer—making it more important than ever to give them the care they deserve. With these easy tips, you can enjoy the season without worrying about stinging eyes or long-term damage.

By: Vidya Kumari Last Updated: June 19, 2025 | 4:08 PM IST
Beat the Burn: Eye Care Tips for Sweaty Summer Days - Gallery Image
1/4

Keep Your Eyes Clean to Prevent Infections

A person washing hands thoroughly with soap under running water, emphasizing hygiene before touching the eyes to prevent infections.

Beat the Burn: Eye Care Tips for Sweaty Summer Days - Gallery Image
2/4

Protect Your Eyes from Harmful UV Rays

A person wearing UV-protection sunglasses and a wide-brimmed hat outdoors on a sunny day, shielding their eyes from direct sunlight.

Beat the Burn: Eye Care Tips for Sweaty Summer Days - Gallery Image
3/4

Keep Your Glasses Clean to Protect Your Eyes

A person cleaning eyeglasses with a microfiber cloth and lens cleaner, ensuring lenses are free from dust and bacteria.

Beat the Burn: Eye Care Tips for Sweaty Summer Days - Gallery Image
4/4

Prevent Dry Eyes During Summer

A person applying lubricating eye drops to soothe and prevent dryness, helping maintain healthy and comfortable eyes during summer.

Beat the Burn: Eye Care Tips for Sweaty Summer Days - Gallery Image

