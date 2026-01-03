LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bangladesh bcci BYD electric cars 10 minute delivery dharamshala al udeid air base 19 Minute Viral MMS IND vs NZ riyadh bangladesh bcci BYD electric cars 10 minute delivery dharamshala al udeid air base 19 Minute Viral MMS IND vs NZ riyadh bangladesh bcci BYD electric cars 10 minute delivery dharamshala al udeid air base 19 Minute Viral MMS IND vs NZ riyadh bangladesh bcci BYD electric cars 10 minute delivery dharamshala al udeid air base 19 Minute Viral MMS IND vs NZ riyadh
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bangladesh bcci BYD electric cars 10 minute delivery dharamshala al udeid air base 19 Minute Viral MMS IND vs NZ riyadh bangladesh bcci BYD electric cars 10 minute delivery dharamshala al udeid air base 19 Minute Viral MMS IND vs NZ riyadh bangladesh bcci BYD electric cars 10 minute delivery dharamshala al udeid air base 19 Minute Viral MMS IND vs NZ riyadh bangladesh bcci BYD electric cars 10 minute delivery dharamshala al udeid air base 19 Minute Viral MMS IND vs NZ riyadh
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Beat The Cold: Top Five Winter Foods That Boost Immunity And Keep You Strong

Beat The Cold: Top Five Winter Foods That Boost Immunity And Keep You Strong

Get ready for the winter season by giving your body the superfoods that are full of nutrients. The following five food items, which are winter-resilient provide protection against illnesses, heat for the body, and support for the energy that fights the chill of the season.

Published By: Published: January 3, 2026 12:25:40 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Root Vegetables
1/5
Root Vegetables

Root Vegetables

These fiber-rich vegetables provide a steady source of energy and are packed with Vitamin A to protect your respiratory health. Their natural sugars become sweeter when roasted, making them a comforting and nutrient-dense winter staple.

You Might Be Interested In
Citrus Fruits
2/5
Citrus Fruits

Citrus Fruits

High in Vitamin C and antioxidants, these fruits are essential for boosting white blood cell production to fight off seasonal viruses. They also help improve the absorption of iron from your meals, keeping your energy levels high during shorter days.

Fatty Fish and Eggs
3/5
Fatty Fish and Eggs

Fatty Fish and Eggs

These are some of the best dietary sources of Vitamin D, which compensates for the lack of sunlight and supports bone health and mood. They also provide high-quality protein and Omega-3s to keep your heart healthy and your brain sharp.

You Might Be Interested In
Ginger and Turmeric
4/5
Ginger and Turmeric

Ginger and Turmeric

Known for their natural warming properties, these spices contain powerful anti-inflammatory compounds that soothe sore throats and reduce joint stiffness. Adding them to drinks or meals helps improve circulation and bolsters your body’s internal defense system.

You Might Be Interested In
Nuts and Seeds
5/5
Nuts and Seeds

Nuts and Seeds

Packed with healthy fats and Vitamin E, these snacks provide the "internal fuel" needed to maintain body heat and keep your skin hydrated. They are also excellent sources of Zinc, which is a critical mineral for a fast-acting immune response.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS