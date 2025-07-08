Beetroot Beauty Hacks That Make Your Skin Glow Naturally

LIVE TV
Beetroot is rich in vitamin C, natural pigments that promote blood circulation and flush out toxins. It also works as an antioxidant. If you want a glow up, beetroot is your best friend in disguise of a vegetable. Here are 10 ways to use it for naturally radiant skin.

By: Vanshika Ahuja Last Updated: July 8, 2025 | 4:03 PM IST
1/7

Drink Beetroot Juice

It results in clearer, brighter skin from the inside. It increases hemoglobin levels and detoxifies the blood. Works best when consumed early morning on an empty stomach.

2/7

Beetroot+Multani Mitti Face Pack

It helps reduces oiliness and brightens dull skin. Mix beet juice with fuller's earth into a thick paste. Apply weekly for a tan free and glowing skin.

3/7

Beetroot Lip Tint

Mix beat juice with coconut oil or Vaseline. Store this in a small container and use it daily. It gives naturally plumpy lips.

4/7

Beetroot+ Yogurt Face Pack

Mix 2 tablespoon beet juice with 1 tablespoon yogurt. Leave this on for 15 minutes for instant glow. It helps reduce pigmentation and calm inflammation.

5/7

Beetroot Sugar Scrub

It revives the dull skin and exfoliated dead skin gently. Use it 2x a week on lips or face.

6/7

Beetroot ice cubes

It helps tighten pores and add a rosy tint. It is great for morning de-puffing and a glowing skin.

7/7

Beetroot+ Aloe Vera Gel Serum

It hydrated, heals and gives a natural shine to your skin. Mix equal parts of aloe gel and beet juice and apply it before bed for a soft skin.


Disclaimer-This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Some things may vary with time.

