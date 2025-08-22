LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Beetroot Chips VS Banana Chips: Which is healthier?

Beetroot Chips VS Banana Chips: Which is healthier?

 

Nutritional properties favor beetroot chips over banana chips, despite the low consumption rate of both: lower in calories, less fat, antioxidants, and fiber, and usually the ultimate healthier snack. Banana chips would have calories and fats that provide immediate energy and potassium, albeit being deep-fried and more processed.

By: Last Updated: August 22, 2025 | 10:40 AM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Beetroot Chips VS Banana Chips: Which is healthier? - Photo Gallery
1/5

Calories

Lighter snack options from beetroot chips, being less caloric, banana chips are calorically dense, especially if they are fried or sugared.

Beetroot Chips VS Banana Chips: Which is healthier? - Photo Gallery
2/5

Fat content

Baked or air-fried beetroot chips provide lower fat than banana chips that are deep-fried and higher in fat.

Beetroot Chips VS Banana Chips: Which is healthier? - Photo Gallery
3/5

Nutrients

Beetroot chips are particularly high in antioxidants, vitamin C, folate, and nitrates, while banana chips are the clear winner in potassium and some vitamin B6 content.

Beetroot Chips VS Banana Chips: Which is healthier? - Photo Gallery
4/5

Processing

Beetroot chips are typically baked, dehydrated, or lightly fried, and banana chips are usually deep-fried and sometimes sugar-coated.

Beetroot Chips VS Banana Chips: Which is healthier? - Photo Gallery
5/5

Energy and Fiber

Beetroot chips provide moderate energy and good fiber content to help digestion; banana chips provide high energy but less fiber.

Tags:

Beetroot Chips VS Banana Chips: Which is healthier? - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Beetroot Chips VS Banana Chips: Which is healthier? - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Beetroot Chips VS Banana Chips: Which is healthier? - Photo Gallery
Beetroot Chips VS Banana Chips: Which is healthier? - Photo Gallery
Beetroot Chips VS Banana Chips: Which is healthier? - Photo Gallery
Beetroot Chips VS Banana Chips: Which is healthier? - Photo Gallery

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?