Beetroot Chips VS Banana Chips: Which is healthier?
Nutritional properties favor beetroot chips over banana chips, despite the low consumption rate of both: lower in calories, less fat, antioxidants, and fiber, and usually the ultimate healthier snack. Banana chips would have calories and fats that provide immediate energy and potassium, albeit being deep-fried and more processed.
Calories
Lighter snack options from beetroot chips, being less caloric, banana chips are calorically dense, especially if they are fried or sugared.
Fat content
Baked or air-fried beetroot chips provide lower fat than banana chips that are deep-fried and higher in fat.
Nutrients
Beetroot chips are particularly high in antioxidants, vitamin C, folate, and nitrates, while banana chips are the clear winner in potassium and some vitamin B6 content.
Processing
Beetroot chips are typically baked, dehydrated, or lightly fried, and banana chips are usually deep-fried and sometimes sugar-coated.
Energy and Fiber
Beetroot chips provide moderate energy and good fiber content to help digestion; banana chips provide high energy but less fiber.