Before Saiyaara: 5 Films That Prove Mohit Suri Is a Master of Emotional Musical Drama
Mohit Suri, is back once again with Saiyaara, a musical romance drama released on July 18, 2025. Featuring debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, the film tells a soulful love story between a musician and a song writer. originally conceptualized as Aashiqui 3, Saiyaara evolved into an independent project under Yash Raj Films. With Saiyaara already being a huge success on only the first day, this list brings to you some of Mohit Suri’s classics to remind you that he’s been a master of emotional storytelling and timeless romance for a very long time.
Malang (2020)
A drug-fueled, revenge-driven man hunts corrupt cops with a dark past, unraveling secrets, trauma, and a violent love story that flips morality on its head.
Half Girlfriend (2017)
A small-town boy falls for a rich Delhi girl who agrees to be his “half girlfriend,” blurring lines between friendship, love, and emotional misunderstandings.
Ek Villian (2014)
A heartbroken hitman seeks vengeance for his lover’s murder, only to unravel a twisted connection with a psychotic killer hiding behind an innocent façade.
Aashiqui 2 (2013)
A fading singer helps a talented girl rise to fame, but their love struggles against his self-destructive alcoholism and emotional downfall, ending in heartbreak.
Awarapan (2007)
A lonely gangster finds redemption through love, but tragedy strikes as he battles inner demons and a dangerous underworld to protect a helpless girl’s freedom.