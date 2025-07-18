LIVE TV
  • Before Saiyaara: 5 Films That Prove Mohit Suri Is a Master of Emotional Musical Drama

Before Saiyaara: 5 Films That Prove Mohit Suri Is a Master of Emotional Musical Drama

Mohit Suri, is back once again with Saiyaara, a musical romance drama released on July 18, 2025. Featuring debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, the film tells a soulful love story between a musician and a song writer. originally conceptualized as Aashiqui 3, Saiyaara evolved into an independent project under Yash Raj Films. With Saiyaara already being a huge success on only the first day, this list brings to you some of Mohit Suri’s classics to remind you that he’s been a master of emotional storytelling and timeless romance for a very long time. 

By: Kanisha Aggarwal Last Updated: July 18, 2025
Image Credit: Pinterest - Photo Gallery
1/5

Malang (2020)

A drug-fueled, revenge-driven man hunts corrupt cops with a dark past, unraveling secrets, trauma, and a violent love story that flips morality on its head.

Image Credit: Pinterest - Photo Gallery
2/5

Half Girlfriend (2017)

A small-town boy falls for a rich Delhi girl who agrees to be his “half girlfriend,” blurring lines between friendship, love, and emotional misunderstandings.

Image Credit: Pinterest - Photo Gallery
3/5

Ek Villian (2014)

A heartbroken hitman seeks vengeance for his lover’s murder, only to unravel a twisted connection with a psychotic killer hiding behind an innocent façade.

Image Credit: Pinterest - Photo Gallery
4/5

Aashiqui 2 (2013)

A fading singer helps a talented girl rise to fame, but their love struggles against his self-destructive alcoholism and emotional downfall, ending in heartbreak.

Image Credit: Pinterest - Photo Gallery
5/5

Awarapan (2007)

A lonely gangster finds redemption through love, but tragedy strikes as he battles inner demons and a dangerous underworld to protect a helpless girl’s freedom.

