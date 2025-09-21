Behind the Scenes: The Tradition And Devotion Of Crafting Kolkata’s Iconic Handmade Durga Idols

Durga Puja And Navratri 2025: In Kolkata, making Durga idols by hand is more than just a craft, it’s a beautiful tradition full of meaning and devotion. Skilled artisans, called “kumars,” use clay from the banks of the holy Ganges river to shape each idol carefully. You might wonder, why do they still make these idols by hand when machines could do the job faster? The answer lies in the heart of the tradition.

Each idol is created with love, patience, and a lot of skill passed down through families for generations. This handmade process brings a personal touch that machines simply cannot replicate. When you see a hand-molded Durga idol, you’re witnessing the artist’s dedication and deep respect for the goddess Durga.

The significance goes beyond the physical idol. The handmade Durga represents strength, courage, and protection. People believe that the goddess Durga’s divine energy lives in these idols during the festival. By creating them by hand, the community stays connected to their roots and spirituality.

So next time you admire a Durga idol during Durga Puja, remember the hard work and love behind it. It’s not just an idol—it’s a symbol of faith, culture, and togetherness that brings millions together in celebration.

As Mahalaya Arrives, Lets look at the craft of making The most powerful idol of Hindu tradition