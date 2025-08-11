7 Reasons To Include Vegetable Chila In Your Diet For Better Health

Vegetable chila is a wholesome, protein-rich dish made from gram flour or lentils, enhanced with nutrient-dense vegetables like spinach, carrots, and tomatoes. It’s packed with fiber for better digestion, low in calories for weight management, and brimming with vitamins and minerals to boost immunity. Heart-friendly and easy to make, this versatile meal is perfect for breakfast, lunch, or a light snack, offering a tasty way to stay healthy every day.