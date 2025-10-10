LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
afghanistan philippines islamabad Anderson Phillip fast bowler burqa ban hardik pandya business news Barack Obama haryana afghanistan philippines islamabad Anderson Phillip fast bowler burqa ban hardik pandya business news Barack Obama haryana afghanistan philippines islamabad Anderson Phillip fast bowler burqa ban hardik pandya business news Barack Obama haryana afghanistan philippines islamabad Anderson Phillip fast bowler burqa ban hardik pandya business news Barack Obama haryana
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
afghanistan philippines islamabad Anderson Phillip fast bowler burqa ban hardik pandya business news Barack Obama haryana afghanistan philippines islamabad Anderson Phillip fast bowler burqa ban hardik pandya business news Barack Obama haryana afghanistan philippines islamabad Anderson Phillip fast bowler burqa ban hardik pandya business news Barack Obama haryana afghanistan philippines islamabad Anderson Phillip fast bowler burqa ban hardik pandya business news Barack Obama haryana
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Underrated Romantic Movies Available on OTT To Binge Watch This Weekend: Netflix, Hotstar, Prime Video & More

Underrated Romantic Movies Available on OTT To Binge Watch This Weekend: Netflix, Hotstar, Prime Video & More

Bored of watching the same movies over and over? Want to explore fresh romance and drama? Don’t worry, we have got you covered! Bollywood has some hidden romantic gems available on OTT platforms like Netflix, Jio Hotstar and Prime Video. Here is a list of underrated love stories filled with Indian romance that will make you laugh, cry and fall in love all over again.

By: Last Updated: October 10, 2025 | 12:46 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Aap Jaisa Koi on Netflix
1/7

Aap Jaisa Koi on Netflix

This movie is a romantic-drama released in 2025. It is a refreshing take on unconventional love. This film explores mature relationships with anxiety and depth.

Manmarziyaan on Jio Cinema
2/7

Manmarziyaan on Jio Cinema

It is a romantic drama released in 2018. This film delves into the complexities of commitment, personal growth and love.

Dum Laga Ke Haisha on Amazon Prime Video
3/7

Dum Laga Ke Haisha on Amazon Prime Video

It is a romantic comedy released in 2015. It is a heartwarming story about an arranged marriage that blossoms into love, challenging societal norms.

Paheli on Netflix
4/7

Paheli on Netflix

It is a fantasy romance with a unique blend of fantasy and romance. This film tells the story of a woman caught between illusion and love.

Qarib Qarib Singlle on Netflix
5/7

Qarib Qarib Singlle on Netflix

It is a quirky journey of two individuals exploring their past relationships while discovering new connections.

Meri Pyari Bindu on Jio Hotstar
6/7

Meri Pyari Bindu on Jio Hotstar

It is a romantic drama released in 2017. It portrays a nostalgic journey through the protagonist's past relationships and unrequited love.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS