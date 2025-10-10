Underrated Romantic Movies Available on OTT To Binge Watch This Weekend: Netflix, Hotstar, Prime Video & More
Bored of watching the same movies over and over? Want to explore fresh romance and drama? Don’t worry, we have got you covered! Bollywood has some hidden romantic gems available on OTT platforms like Netflix, Jio Hotstar and Prime Video. Here is a list of underrated love stories filled with Indian romance that will make you laugh, cry and fall in love all over again.
Aap Jaisa Koi on Netflix
This movie is a romantic-drama released in 2025. It is a refreshing take on unconventional love. This film explores mature relationships with anxiety and depth.
Manmarziyaan on Jio Cinema
It is a romantic drama released in 2018. This film delves into the complexities of commitment, personal growth and love.
Dum Laga Ke Haisha on Amazon Prime Video
It is a romantic comedy released in 2015. It is a heartwarming story about an arranged marriage that blossoms into love, challenging societal norms.
Paheli on Netflix
It is a fantasy romance with a unique blend of fantasy and romance. This film tells the story of a woman caught between illusion and love.
Qarib Qarib Singlle on Netflix
It is a quirky journey of two individuals exploring their past relationships while discovering new connections.
Meri Pyari Bindu on Jio Hotstar
It is a romantic drama released in 2017. It portrays a nostalgic journey through the protagonist's past relationships and unrequited love.
