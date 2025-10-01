Dussehra 2025 Special: Top 6 Movies to Watch With Family This Festive Season
Dussehra is the perfect time to spend quality time with your loved ones and have a good laugh. Watching heartwarming films adds togetherness to the festive spirit. Here is a list of the top 6 picks to watch this Dussehra 2025:
Heer Express (2025)
This is a family drama about love, togetherness and relationships. This film is praised for its stunning music and soulful storytelling.
Badhaai Ho (2018)
If you want to laugh out loud, don't forget to watch this film. It balances comedy with emotions and gives a humorous take on an unexpected family event.
English Vinglish (2012)
It is about a homemaker who finds confidence and self-worth through learning English. This film celebrates motherhood, self-love and women empowerment.
Piku (2015)
It is a comedy drama exploring a father-daughter relationship through a road trip. It is full of hilarious moments combined with family dynamics.
Chup Chup ke (2006)
It is a comedy full of errors with mistaken identities, offering pure joy and entertainment for all age groups.
Taare Zameen Par (2007)
It is a touching story of a child with dyslexia and a teacher who understands him. It emphasizes parental support, education and empathy.
