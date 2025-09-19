Top 7 Bollywood Biopics Available on OTT Platforms: Netflix, Prime Video & Jio Hotstar
Biographical movies inspire audiences by showing real-life struggles and victories. These films mix entertainment with emotions and motivate others to never give up on themselves. Here is a list of top 7 biopics available on OTT platforms- Netflix, Jio Hotstar and Prime Video:
Manjhi: The Mountain Man (2015)- Netflix
It is the story of Dashrath Manjhi, who carved a path through a mountain. Nawazuddin Siddiqui played the lead role. It shows struggles against social issues like poverty.
Shakuntala Devi (2020)- Prime Video
It is based on mathematician Shakuntala Devi, who is known as the "Human Computer". Vidya Balan plays the lead role with her brilliant acting skills. The movie focuses on Shakuntala Devi's genius mind.
Neerja (2016)- Jio Hotstar
It is an emotional thriller with a patriotic angle. It is based on Neerja Bhanot, an air hostess who saved many passengers lives in a hijack.
Sanju (2018)- Netflix
It is the biopic of Sanjay Dutt. The lead role is played beautifully by Ranbeer Kapoor. It is a mix of emotions, drama and comedy.
Mary Kom (2014)- Jio Hotstar
It is based on the life of Indian boxer MC Mary Kom. Priyanka Chopra plays the lead. This biopic highlights Mary's rise in boxing despite many hardships.
MS Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016)- Jio Hotstar
It is the biopic of cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni. It shows his journey from a ticket collector to India's captain. It covers his milestones and personal struggles.
Dangal (2016)- Netflix
It is one of India's highest grossing films. It is based on wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat and his daughters Geeta and Babita. It is an inspiring sports drama about women breaking barriers.
Disclaimer
This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.