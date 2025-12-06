Warning: These 6 Hot Chocolates in Delhi-NCR Are Highly Addictive | Tap to Know More
Delhi-NCR is secretly brewing the creamiest, thickest, most irresistible hot chocolates you’ll ever sip. From artisan cocoa brewed to gooey Spanish hot chocolates brewed from scratch, every cup is pure winter romance. Call your besties and grab your sweaters, and get ready to sip your way through the city’s best hot chocolate spots.
Hot Chocolate Cafés in Delhi-NCR
Here's a list of the best hot chocolate spots to visit in Delhi-NCR this winter season!
Chocolateria San Churro
Their hot chocolate is thick and decadent, almost like melted ganache. It is heavy and very chocolatey. It is perfect for someone who wants an intense, dessert-like drink rather than a light cocoa.
Hashery
This cafe stands out the crowd as you get to CUSTOMIZE your own hot chocolate! You can choose chocolate type, spices and toppings. For people who like experimenting, there are specialty versions like "Gimme S'more" or "Raspberry Blondie," and even frozen-style hot chocolates.
AMA Cafe
Their hot chocolate is described as thick and satisfying, made with melted chocolate and steamed milk. It is a good pick if you want a cozy, unpretentious place to chill.
Theos
Their hot chocolate gets praise for being artisanal and well-balanced. It is great if you enjoy a hot chocolate that leans more adult drinking than kid-style cocoa.
Elma's Bakery and Kitchen
Their hot chocolate is creamy, comforting and simple. It is perfect for a relaxed winter afternoon. It is a nice pick for anyone who wants less fuss and a cozy, home like cafe vibe rather than fancy dessert bars.
Colocal- The Cacao Artisans
They make their chocolate-in-house, so the mugs taste pure and fresh. You can choose the cocoa percentage- from around 55% up to 72%, so you get it as light or dark as you like.
