Top 6 K-Dramas on Netflix You Must Binge-Watch This Weekend: From Queen Of Tears To Kingdom
Netflix K-Dramas never fail to bring tears to their eyes! They are among the most watched shows with a global audience. Ranging from romance and comedy to mystery and fantasy, they have something for everyone. Here is a list of the top 6 hit K-Dramas available on Netflix that you should definitely binge-watch this weekend:
Queen of Tears
It is a romantic drama about a married couple facing hardships. This drama is loved for its heart-touching chemistry and emotional storytelling.
Crash Landing On You
It is a story about a South Korean heiress who accidentally lands in North Korea. It was a global hit that became one of Netflix's most-watched K-Dramas.
Extraordinary Attorney Woo
It mixes courtroom drama with heartwarming life lessons. It features a brilliant attorney on the autism spectrum.
All Of Us Are Dead
It is a thrilling zombie survival drama, known for its emotional depth and intense action. It is ideal for fans of suspense and horror.
Business Proposal
It is a light-hearted romantic comedy with workplace drama. This story is full of misunderstandings, sweet moments and laughs. It is a perfect pick for rom-com lovers.
Kingdom
It is a historical zombie thriller mixing mystery, politics and humor in one gripping story. It has unique storytelling and stunning visuals. It is a must watch for fantasy and thriller fans.
