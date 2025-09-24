Top 6 K-Dramas on Netflix You Must Binge-Watch This Weekend: From Queen Of Tears To Kingdom

LIVE TV
Netflix K-Dramas never fail to bring tears to their eyes! They are among the most watched shows with a global audience. Ranging from romance and comedy to mystery and fantasy, they have something for everyone. Here is a list of the top 6 hit K-Dramas available on Netflix that you should definitely binge-watch this weekend:

September 24, 2025
Queen of Tears
Queen of Tears

It is a romantic drama about a married couple facing hardships. This drama is loved for its heart-touching chemistry and emotional storytelling.

Crash Landing On You
Crash Landing On You

It is a story about a South Korean heiress who accidentally lands in North Korea. It was a global hit that became one of Netflix's most-watched K-Dramas.

Extraordinary Attorney Woo
Extraordinary Attorney Woo

It mixes courtroom drama with heartwarming life lessons. It features a brilliant attorney on the autism spectrum.

All Of Us Are Dead
All Of Us Are Dead

It is a thrilling zombie survival drama, known for its emotional depth and intense action. It is ideal for fans of suspense and horror.

Business Proposal
Business Proposal

It is a light-hearted romantic comedy with workplace drama. This story is full of misunderstandings, sweet moments and laughs. It is a perfect pick for rom-com lovers.

Kingdom
Kingdom

It is a historical zombie thriller mixing mystery, politics and humor in one gripping story. It has unique storytelling and stunning visuals. It is a must watch for fantasy and thriller fans.

Disclaimer
Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

