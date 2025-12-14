LIVE TV
  • Best Medical Courses After 12th in India: Top 6 Career Options

Best Medical Courses After 12th in India: Top 6 Career Options

Confused about what to do after Class 12?
Medical is one of the most respected and high-demand fields in India.
From doctors to allied health professionals, there are many career paths beyond MBBS.
Here are the Top 6 Medical Courses After Class 12 in India you should know about.

December 14, 2025 | 7:38 PM IST
MBBS (Bachelor of Medicine & Bachelor of Surgery)
1/7

MBBS (Bachelor of Medicine & Bachelor of Surgery)

The most popular medical course for becoming a doctor in India.
Requires NEET qualification and offers strong career growth and respect.

BDS (Bachelor of Dental Surgery)
2/7

BDS (Bachelor of Dental Surgery)

Focused on dental care, oral health, and surgery.
Good career options in private clinics and hospitals after graduation.

BAMS (Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine & Surgery)
3/7

BAMS (Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine & Surgery)

Based on traditional Ayurvedic medicine and holistic healing.
Growing demand due to increased interest in natural treatments.

BHMS (Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine & Surgery)
4/7

BHMS (Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine & Surgery)

Covers homeopathy and alternative medicine practices.
Popular among students interested in non-invasive treatments.

BPT (Bachelor of Physiotherapy)
5/7

BPT (Bachelor of Physiotherapy)

Focuses on physical rehabilitation and movement therapy.
High demand in sports, orthopaedics, and rehabilitation centres.

B.Sc Nursing
6/7

B.Sc Nursing

Trains students in patient care, clinical practice, and healthcare management.
Strong job demand in hospitals in India and abroad.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

This content is for general informational purposes only. Course eligibility, entrance exams, duration, fees, and career prospects may vary by institute, university, and government regulations. Admission requirements such as NEET and counselling rules are subject to change. Students are advised to verify details from official college websites or consult academic counsellors before making career decisions.

