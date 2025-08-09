Top 6 Best Movies to Master Finance
Want to learn finance, but don’t like reading long books or attending tiring lectures. Do you know? You can learn about money, investing, and business in a fun way. These movies will help you sharpen your financial skills without any yawn-inducing lectures.
The Wolf of Wall Street (2013)
The Wolf of Wall Street is based on the Jordan Belfort, directed by Martin Scorsese. The film shows sales techniques, risks of quick-money schemes, and persuasion.
The Big Short (2015)
The Big Short is directed by Adam McKay. The story revolves around a group of investors and their bet against the United States mortgage market. In which they discover financial concepts, credit default, and critical thinking about investments.
Guru (2007)
Guru is inspired by the life of Dhirubhai Ambani, directed by Mani Ratnam. The movie shows a villager struggling from the streets of Bombay to become the biggest business tycoon.
Bazaar (2018)
Bazaar is directed by Gauravv K. Chawla and Samuel Wilde. A stock market drama revolving around a young man with ambitions and greed to become a stock trader.
Margin Call (2011)
Margin Call set in a 24-hour period at an investment bank, is directed by J.C. Chandor. The movie shows the moments before the 2008 crash, and companies struggle to make financial decisions.
Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year (2009)
Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year is directed by Shimit Amin, a young graduate working in a corporate job trying to find a balance between professionalism and his heart’s way to handle customers.
Disclaimer
This photo gallery is for entertainment and educational purposes only. The movies mentioned are works of fiction or dramatized versions of real events. Any financial practices, investment strategies, or business tactics shown in these films should not be considered professional advice. Always conduct thorough research or consult a certified financial advisor before making any investment or business decision