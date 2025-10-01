LIVE TV
  • Best Movies To Watch To Improve Your English Vocabulary: Available on OTT Platforms

Best Movies To Watch To Improve Your English Vocabulary: Available on OTT Platforms

Learning English can be boring and difficult, but movies make it easy and fun! Watching films help you pick up new vocabulary naturally, improving your pronunciation, listening skills and understanding of conversational English. Here is a list of the top 7 movies that will help you boost your English while enjoying great stories.

October 1, 2025
The Pursuit of Happyness
1/8

The Pursuit of Happyness

It is an inspiring story with engaging plot and everyday dialogues. They are easy to understand and great for learning professional vocabulary.

Forrest Gump
2/8

Forrest Gump

It has simple and clear language suitable for learners. It helps understand American accents and pronunciation. It covers historical references and everyday phrases.

The Devil Wears Prada
3/8

The Devil Wears Prada

This film offers cultural context of business and fashion. It helps learn expressions and adjectives, perfect for professionalism.

Harry Potter series
4/8

Harry Potter series

It introduces idioms and keeps learners engaged while improving language. The characters speak clearly and have a rich vocabulary.

The Social Network
5/8

The Social Network

It is mainly focused on teach and social media vocabulary. It has fast-paced dialogues and realistic conversations. It makes learning practical phrases easier.

The King's Speech
6/8

The King's Speech

It focuses on pronunciation and inspiring confidence. Its vocabulary includes historical and formal terms. It is a great pick for those wanting to improve public speaking skills.

Coco
7/8

Coco

It is an animated film with simple dialogues, great for everyday vocabulary. It helps learners of all ages practice listening in an engaging way.

Disclaimer
8/8

Disclaimer

This article is for educational and entertainment purposes only. The suggestions are based on general language-learning benefits and personal recommendations.

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

