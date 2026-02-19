LIVE TV
  Best Netflix Series Right Now (February 2026): Top 5 Trending Shows You Can't Miss | What To Watch Tonight

Best Netflix Series Right Now (February 2026): Top 5 Trending Shows You Can’t Miss | What To Watch Tonight

Netflix continues to dominate binge-watch culture in 2026 with a mix of thrilling originals, romantic dramas, global hits, and light-hearted entertainment. From suspense-packed political conspiracies to glamorous period romances and feel-good comedy shows loved in India, the platform offers something for every mood.

Top 5 Shows on Netflix in February 2026
1/7
Best Netflix Series Right Now (February 2026): Top 5 Trending Shows You Can't Miss | What To Watch Tonight

Top 5 Shows on Netflix in February 2026

If you’re wondering what’s trending and worth your screen time right now, these top Netflix shows are leading the charts and capturing audiences worldwide.

Stranger Things
2/7

Stranger Things

A sci-fi thriller about a mysterious parallel world and supernatural forces threatening a small town.

Bridgerton (Season 4)
3/7

Bridgerton (Season 4)

A romantic period drama exploring love, class, and identity in London’s elite society.

The Lincoln Lawyer
4/7

The Lincoln Lawyer

Follows defense attorney Mickey Haller handling high-stakes legal cases.

The Night Agent
5/7

The Night Agent

A political thriller centered on a White House operator caught in a deadly conspiracy.

The Great Indian Kapil Show
6/7

The Great Indian Kapil Show

Celebrity comedy talk show packed with humor and entertainment.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

