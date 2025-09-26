LIVE TV
  • Top 6 South Indian Hindi Dubbed Movies on Netflix: Maareesan, Kingdom & More

Top 6 South Indian Hindi Dubbed Movies on Netflix: Maareesan, Kingdom & More

South Indian films are the perfect blend of romance, action and drama, keeping viewers wanting more! These films are taking over OTT platforms with their captivating visuals and stories. Here’s a list of 6 South Indian films dubbed in Hindi you could watch Netflix, Jio Hotstar and Prime Video on this weekend:

September 26, 2025
Follow us on
Google News
Maareesan
1/7

Maareesan

This film is full of dark humor and heartfelt drama. It has engaging cinematography and memorable moments that balance comedy with suspense.

Kingdom 4
2/7

Kingdom 4

This film has strong historical storytelling and epic battle sequences. It is full of stunning visuals and a hero with a compelling journey.

Tehran
3/7

Tehran

This film is full of suspense and intense action sequences. It is a high stakes drama with unexpected twists.

Inspector Zinde
4/7

Inspector Zinde

This movie has engaging crime-solving adventures and clever dialogues. It is a dark comedy blended with drama.

Guntur Kaaram
5/7

Guntur Kaaram

This movie is about an emotional family and political drama. Its strong performances elevate the narrative with unexpected turns.

Khushi
6/7

Khushi

This film has a heartwarming and charming romance. It is beautifully captured in moments and visuals. It is a family drama with light-hearted humor.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

