Top 6 South Indian Hindi Dubbed Movies on Netflix: Maareesan, Kingdom & More
South Indian films are the perfect blend of romance, action and drama, keeping viewers wanting more! These films are taking over OTT platforms with their captivating visuals and stories. Here’s a list of 6 South Indian films dubbed in Hindi you could watch Netflix, Jio Hotstar and Prime Video on this weekend:
Maareesan
This film is full of dark humor and heartfelt drama. It has engaging cinematography and memorable moments that balance comedy with suspense.
Kingdom 4
This film has strong historical storytelling and epic battle sequences. It is full of stunning visuals and a hero with a compelling journey.
Tehran
This film is full of suspense and intense action sequences. It is a high stakes drama with unexpected twists.
Inspector Zinde
This movie has engaging crime-solving adventures and clever dialogues. It is a dark comedy blended with drama.
Guntur Kaaram
This movie is about an emotional family and political drama. Its strong performances elevate the narrative with unexpected turns.
Khushi
This film has a heartwarming and charming romance. It is beautifully captured in moments and visuals. It is a family drama with light-hearted humor.
