  • Best time to buy an iPhone: How timings can save you big

Best time to buy an iPhone: How timings can save you big

Thinking about purchasing an iPhone, then you should know the time game, which can help you save big amounts. Apple has set a trend to launch a new series of iPhones in September, which means now is a bad time to buy your preferred phone. You should hold off for some months, even if you are purchasing an old series iPhone or a used one. 

Let’s get into the reasons that will surprise you, so you and your pocket will thank us later.

 

 

 

By: Manisha Chauhan Last Updated: July 16, 2025 | 2:35 PM IST
1/8

New Model Launches

The best time to buy an iPhone is when a new iPhone is released. Apple is set to launch its new iPhone 17 series in September, which becomes the best time to buy either the new series or the old series iPhone, as it typically lowers the prices.

2/8

Trade-in offers

The new series launching comes with different trade deals, which will help your pocket a lot. The best time to pick up the older model or a used iPhone as the company offers a lot of new offers for consumers.

3/8

Advised months

The preferred months to buy an iPhone would be late July and early September. Avoid buying an iPhone right before the launch; buying in these months will give you time to understand the basics of your model, including battery life and software support.

4/8

Holiday sales and deals

Holiday sales and deals work like a boon for the buyers as holiday and festive deals, such as Big Diwali Sales, Black Friday, and others. Which provides big discounts on models, a smart move to get your hands on your favourite iPhone model.

5/8

Refurbished models

An offer that you can’t ignore is Apple’s refurbished iPhones. It gives you certified iPhones with new quality at a fraction of the cost. Apple also provides a full warranty for the refurbished models.

6/8

Students exclusive deals

Apple always keeps students in mind and offers different exclusive deals for them to score their preferred iPhones. These deals run on older models as well, which will give wider selection options.

7/8

International Release Dates

If you are one of those who buy an iPhone immediately after its release. You should keep an eye on regional release dates, as sometimes they launch after the expected dates, which can affect your plans.

8/8

Disclaimer

This content is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial or purchasing advice. Prices, availability, and promotions may vary by region.

