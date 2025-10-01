Best Traditional Indian Drinks You Must Try for Refreshment
Traditional Indian drinks offer more than just refreshment; they provide numerous health benefits such as improved digestion, hydration, and immunity support. Popular drinks like Aam Panna, Jaljeera, Thandai, Chaas, and Kokum Sharbat help beat the Indian heat naturally with cooling, probiotic, and electrolyte-rich properties. These beverages are deeply rooted in Ayurvedic wisdom and regional flavors, making them ideal for maintaining wellness during hot summers.
Nimbu Pani (Lemon Water)
A perfect summer thirst-quencher, nimbu pani blends lemon juice, sugar, salt, and water for instant rejuvenation and hydration.
Aam Panna (Raw Mango Drink)
Made from tangy green mangoes, aam panna cools the body and provides a delicious balance of sweet, sour, and spicy flavors.
Lassi (Yogurt Drink)
This creamy Punjabi yogurt drink can be sweet or salty, offers cooling comfort and is packed with probiotics to aid digestion.
Jaljeera (Spiced Lemon Drink)
Jaljeera combines lemon, cumin, and mint with other spices, delivering a spicy, tangy refreshment loved across North India during hot days.
Thandai (Nutty Milk Drink)
Popular during festivals, thandai features milk, almonds, spices, and rose petals; it’s a rich, nourishing treat with a cooling effect.
Chaas (Spiced Buttermilk)
Chaas, made from diluted yogurt and spices, is a light, salty drink known for soothing digestion and providing instant summer relief.
Disclaimer
This content is for informational purposes only. Individual results may vary. Consult a healthcare professional before making dietary changes, especially if allergic or with pre-existing health conditions.