Top 7 Trending Shows on Sony LIV To Watch This Week (September 22, 2025 to September 28, 2025): Scam 1992, Gullak & More
Bored of watching the same shows on the same OTT platforms again and again? Don’t worry, we have got you covered! Sony LIV is quickly becoming one of India’s favorite OTT platforms, offering the perfect mix of drama, history, comedy and reality shows. Here are the top 6 shows on Sony LIV trending this week:
Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story
It is a biographical crime drama with high intensity storytelling and outstanding performances. It will keep you hooked with drama and suspense.
Gullak
It is a heartwarming series with emotional moments and relatable humor. It portrays the ups and downs of a middle-class Indian family.
Maharani
It is a political drama showcasing power struggles and political strategies. It is centered on a woman who unexpectedly becomes the Chief Minister of Bihar.
Freedom at Midnight
It is a historical drama with emotional performances bringing history to life. It is based on India's Independence and the partition era.
Rocket Boys
It chronicles the lives of India's pioneering scientists, Vikram Sarabhai and Homi J. Bhabha. It highlights the brilliance and vision of these scientific legends.
College Romance
It is a comedy drama focused on relationships, friendships and youth adventures. It is relatable and entertaining for young audiences.
