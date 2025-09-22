LIVE TV
  • Top 7 Trending Shows on Sony LIV To Watch This Week (September 22, 2025 to September 28, 2025): Scam 1992, Gullak & More

Bored of watching the same shows on the same OTT platforms again and again? Don’t worry, we have got you covered! Sony LIV is quickly becoming one of India’s favorite OTT platforms, offering the perfect mix of drama, history, comedy and reality shows. Here are the top 6 shows on Sony LIV trending this week:

By: Last Updated: September 22, 2025 | 11:38 AM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story
1/7

Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story

It is a biographical crime drama with high intensity storytelling and outstanding performances. It will keep you hooked with drama and suspense.

Gullak
2/7

Gullak

It is a heartwarming series with emotional moments and relatable humor. It portrays the ups and downs of a middle-class Indian family.

Maharani
3/7

Maharani

It is a political drama showcasing power struggles and political strategies. It is centered on a woman who unexpectedly becomes the Chief Minister of Bihar.

Freedom at Midnight
4/7

Freedom at Midnight

It is a historical drama with emotional performances bringing history to life. It is based on India's Independence and the partition era.

Rocket Boys
5/7

Rocket Boys

It chronicles the lives of India's pioneering scientists, Vikram Sarabhai and Homi J. Bhabha. It highlights the brilliance and vision of these scientific legends.

College Romance
6/7

College Romance

It is a comedy drama focused on relationships, friendships and youth adventures. It is relatable and entertaining for young audiences.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

