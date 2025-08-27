Top 7 Vegetarian Dishes From Around The World You Will Regret Not Eating
Vegetarian food is much more than boring salads. These dishes don’t just fill your stomach, they are mouth watering cuisines that will make you crave for more! From spicy Indian curries to cheesy Italian classics, here are the best vegetarian dishes around the world you must try once in your life.
Vegetable sushi from Japan
Sushi roles filled with cucumber, pickled radish or avocado served with wasabi, pickled ginger or soya sauce. It is a light and refreshing meal with heavenly taste.
Ratatouille from France
It is a vegetable stew made with zucchini, tomatoes and eggplants. Seasoned with fresh herbs, it is a healthy French countryside dish.
Falafel from Middle East
These are deep fried balls made with herbs, chickpeas and spices. It is usually served in pita bread with salad and hummus.
Paneer Butter Masala from India
It is a creamy tomato based curry with cubes of paneer. It is served best with jeera rice or naan. It is spicy and a must-have in Indian cuisine.
Dolma from Turkey
These are grape leaves stuffed with pine nuts, spices and rice. They are often served with yogurt. This dish is tangy and satisfying.
Vegetarian Tacos from Mexico
It is a corn tortilla filled with avocado, beans, corn and salsa. It can be topped with cheese or sour cream. It is colorful and delicious.
Spanakopita from Greece
It is a classic Greek comfort snack pastry filled with feta cheese, spinach and herbs. It is crunchy on the outside, soft on the inside.
