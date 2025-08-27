LIVE TV
  Top 7 Vegetarian Dishes From Around The World You Will Regret Not Eating

Top 7 Vegetarian Dishes From Around The World You Will Regret Not Eating

Vegetarian food is much more than boring salads. These dishes don’t just fill your stomach, they are mouth watering cuisines that will make you crave for more! From spicy Indian curries to cheesy Italian classics, here are the best vegetarian dishes around the world you must try once in your life.

August 27, 2025 | 1:29 PM IST
Vegetable sushi from Japan
1/8

Vegetable sushi from Japan

Sushi roles filled with cucumber, pickled radish or avocado served with wasabi, pickled ginger or soya sauce. It is a light and refreshing meal with heavenly taste.

Ratatouille from France
2/8

Ratatouille from France

It is a vegetable stew made with zucchini, tomatoes and eggplants. Seasoned with fresh herbs, it is a healthy French countryside dish.

Falafel from Middle East
3/8

Falafel from Middle East

These are deep fried balls made with herbs, chickpeas and spices. It is usually served in pita bread with salad and hummus.

Paneer Butter Masala from India
4/8

Paneer Butter Masala from India

It is a creamy tomato based curry with cubes of paneer. It is served best with jeera rice or naan. It is spicy and a must-have in Indian cuisine.

Dolma from Turkey
5/8

Dolma from Turkey

These are grape leaves stuffed with pine nuts, spices and rice. They are often served with yogurt. This dish is tangy and satisfying.

Vegetarian Tacos from Mexico
6/8

Vegetarian Tacos from Mexico

It is a corn tortilla filled with avocado, beans, corn and salsa. It can be topped with cheese or sour cream. It is colorful and delicious.

Spanakopita from Greece
7/8

Spanakopita from Greece

It is a classic Greek comfort snack pastry filled with feta cheese, spinach and herbs. It is crunchy on the outside, soft on the inside.

Disclaimer
8/8

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

