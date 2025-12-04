Best Winter Trip Ideas in India 2025: 7 Magical Places You Didn’t Know Existed!
Winter is here! Forget Switzerland, you can fly to these breathtaking snow heavens right here in India this season. From frozen lakes to massive ski slopes, these 7 snowy destinations in India look straight out of a fairytale. Warning: You might fall in love with the snow and never want to return home!
Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir
Gulmarg is often called the "ski capital" of India. It's perfect if you want classic alpine-style skiing, snowboarding or simply to lounge in snow-draped mountains.
Manali & nearby Solang Valley, Himachal Pradesh
Manali, along with Solang Valley, becomes a winter playground. It is great for a mix of adventure and chill. Skiing, snow-play, strolls through snow-covered lanes and plenty of cozy mountain-town charm.
Auli, Uttarakhand
Auli is one of India's premier skiing destinations with snow-covered slopes, panoramic views of Himalayan peaks, and a serene winter vibe.
Shimla & nearby Himachal Hills
Shimla, and nearby Narkanda, offer a mix of colonial-era charm, snow-covered hills and easy access. Snow tends to fall in winter, making for a postcard-perfect hill station holiday.
Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir
It is nestled beside rivers and surrounded by forests and mountains, Pahalgam transforms into a serene winter wonderland.
Sonamarg, Jammu & Kashmir
Sonamarg becomes a dreamy snow-landscape in winter, full of frozen rivers, snow-dusted valleys and rugged Himalayan beauty.
Yumthang Valley (Sikkim)
It is more of an offbeat option. Yumthand Valley turns into a magical snow paradise. Its serene nature is away from crowded tourist paths.
Disclaimer
This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Some things may vary with time.