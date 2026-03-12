Best XI of Royal Challengers Bangalore for IPL 2026 – IN PICS

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) enter the 2026 season as defending champions for the first time after claiming their long-awaited maiden title in 2025. Rather than opting for major changes, the franchise has retained the core group of players responsible for last year’s triumph. With Rajat Patidar continuing as captain and Andy Flower providing strategic guidance as head coach, RCB remains committed to its aggressive brand of cricket by backing the same nucleus that powered their championship-winning campaign.

RCB’s BEST POSSIBLE STARTING XI

Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Rajat Patidar (captain), Devdutt Padikkal, Jitesh Sharma (wicketkeeper), Tim David/Jacob Bethell, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal