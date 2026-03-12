LIVE TV
  • Best XI of Royal Challengers Bangalore for IPL 2026 – IN PICS

Best XI of Royal Challengers Bangalore for IPL 2026 – IN PICS

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) enter the 2026 season as defending champions for the first time after claiming their long-awaited maiden title in 2025. Rather than opting for major changes, the franchise has retained the core group of players responsible for last year’s triumph. With Rajat Patidar continuing as captain and Andy Flower providing strategic guidance as head coach, RCB remains committed to its aggressive brand of cricket by backing the same nucleus that powered their championship-winning campaign.

RCB’s BEST POSSIBLE STARTING XI

Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Rajat Patidar (captain), Devdutt Padikkal, Jitesh Sharma (wicketkeeper), Tim David/Jacob Bethell, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal

Published By: Published: March 12, 2026 13:59:03 IST
Virat Kohli
1/11
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Image Credits: X)

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli, the only player to represent One IPL Team in all seasons from 2008 (Image Credits: X)

Phil Salt
2/11
Phil Salt (Image Credits: X)

Phil Salt

Phil Salt consistent performer for RCB during their title-winning campaign in 2025. (Image Credits: X)

Rajat Patidar (captain)
3/11
Rajat Patidar (Image Credits:X)

Rajat Patidar (captain)

Rajat Patidar led the team to the IPL victory in 2026

Devdutt Padikkal
4/11
Devdutt Padikkal (Image Credits:X)

Devdutt Padikkal

Devdutt Padikkal key performer for RCB, especially in the middle order. (Image credits: X)

Jitesh Sharma
5/11
Jitesh Sharma (image credits: X)

Jitesh Sharma

Jitesh Sharma key performer for RCB, especially in the middle order. His incredible innings vs LSG in the 2025 IPL helped RCB to finish at the top of the table. (Image Credits:X)

Tim David
6/11
Tim David (Image Credits:X)

Tim David

Tim David, an explosive player from Australia (Image Credits:X)

Krunal Pandya
7/11
Krunal Pandya (Image Credits:X)

Krunal Pandya

Krunal Pandya is a perfect all-rounder in this current RCB team who fits well with bat and ball. (Image Credits: X)

Romario Shepherd
8/11

Romario Shepherd

Romario Shepherd, a major West Indies all-rounder known for power hitting and depth bowling. (Image Credits:X)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar
9/11
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Image Credits:X)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, a two-time purple cap winner a veteran IPL bowler. (Image Credits:X)

Josh Hazlewood,
10/11
Josh Hazlewood (Image Credits:X)

Josh Hazlewood,

Josh Hazlewood is one of the best death bowlers in the World( Image Credits: X)

Yash Dayal
11/11
Yash Dayal (Image Credits: X)

Yash Dayal

Yash Dayal crucial bowler for RCB last year (Image credits:X)

