Better Than Therapy: 7 Bollywood Films to Watch When Life Feels Heavy
This list highlights 7 Bollywood movies that feel better than therapy, offering comfort, hope, and healing. From self-discovery journeys to heartfelt stories of love and resilience, these films gently remind us to embrace life’s imperfections and find joy in simple moments.
Chhichhore (2019)
When tragedy strikes his son, Anni reconnects with old college friends to show that failures don’t define us. Packed with nostalgic hostel days, crazy competitions, and heartfelt bonds, it delivers an uplifting message on resilience. By the end, you’re left cherishing life’s ups and downs with a hopeful smile.
Barfi! (2012)
Set in the hills of Darjeeling, this tender tale follows Barfi, a deaf-mute man, and his beautiful, innocent love story with Jhilmil, an autistic woman. It shows how happiness can bloom in the simplest, quirkiest corners of life. The film’s gentle humor and deep compassion heal like soft rain after a hard day.
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013)
Bunny chases his dreams of travel and success, while Naina learns to open up and embrace joy. Their journeys cross and evolve over the years, showing how love, ambition, and friendships shape us. It’s a vibrant celebration of growing up and discovering what truly matters. Feels like a pep talk from your younger, wilder self.
Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011)
Three friends embark on a road trip across Spain, ticking off adventure bucket lists and confronting personal fears. From deep-sea diving to skydiving, each moment nudges them closer to living freely. It’s a gentle, sun-soaked reminder to savour life and friendships before it slips by. Therapy in the form of breathtaking visuals and soulful poetry.
Tamasha (2015)
Ved lives by the rules until a trip to Corsica lets his true playful self emerge. Back home, he returns to his dreary routine until Tara pushes him to rediscover who he really is. The film is a moving portrayal of breaking societal molds to embrace your authentic spirit. It feels like therapy for anyone trapped in life’s rat race.
Queen (2014)
Dumped right before her wedding, Rani sets off alone on her honeymoon to Europe. What begins as heartbreak turns into a journey of self-love, laughter, and newfound independence. Watching her transform from timid to fearless is deeply uplifting. It’s a joyous ode to finding yourself outside anyone else’s shadow.
Dear Zindagi (2016)
This heartwarming film follows Kaira, a young cinematographer grappling with insecurities and insomnia. Her sessions with an unconventional therapist help her untangle childhood wounds and life’s pressures. It beautifully normalizes seeking help for mental health. By the end, it feels like a warm hug to your own confused, anxious heart.