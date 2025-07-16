Beyonce’s 7 Most Dazzling Cowboy Catering Looks: Rhinestones, Fringe and Power
Beyonce’s Cowboy Carter Tour isn’t just a musical experience it’s a full blown fashion spectacle. This roundup ranks her 7 most iconic tour looks, showcasing her bold style evolution and unmatched stage presence in her western era.
White Mugler Cowboy Glam
Opening night showstopper
She kicked off in custom all white Mugler: a tailored jacket, corseted bodysuit, buckled chaps with 1,740 laser cut bonded fingers, and her signature cowboy hat.
Denim on Denim Deluxe
Roberto Cavalli Crystal Edition
Beyond stunned in a trompe-l' oeil patchwork denim catsuit by Roberto Cavalli, complete with Swarovski crystals, fringed sleeves, and a giant gold Texan belt buckle.
Red Moschino Rodeo Queen
In a fiery catsuit, Bey dazzler with 250,000+ beaded tassels. The bold red hue and trompe-L'oeil western motif made this look a standout and glamorous moment.
Burberry Fringe and Family Moment
Bey matched daughter Ivy in metallic Burberry bodysuit embellished with Swarovski fringe. She paired the look with crystal covered suede chaps and boots for real life cowboy couture.
Crystal Trimmed
Calvin Klein Capsule
Beyonce wore a black and gold Calvein Klein bralette and high waist panty, under a dramatic winged cape lined with 28,000 crystal beads.
Tech Meets Tradition
LED dress by Anrealage
This avant grade look projected shifting visuals- American flags, paisley, flowers- via an LED infused dress.
Versace Barocco Finale
London Couture closed with two Versace Looks- crystal covered fringe chaps with a western bodysuit, then a quilted barocco- print ball gown.
