  • Beyonce’s 7 Most Dazzling Cowboy Catering Looks: Rhinestones, Fringe and Power

Beyonce’s 7 Most Dazzling Cowboy Catering Looks: Rhinestones, Fringe and Power

Beyonce’s Cowboy Carter Tour isn’t just a musical experience it’s a full blown fashion spectacle. This roundup ranks her 7 most iconic tour looks, showcasing her bold style evolution and unmatched stage presence in her western era.

By: Akriti Kaul Last Updated: July 16, 2025 | 10:51 AM IST
1/8

White Mugler Cowboy Glam

Opening night showstopper
She kicked off in custom all white Mugler: a tailored jacket, corseted bodysuit, buckled chaps with 1,740 laser cut bonded fingers, and her signature cowboy hat.

2/8

Denim on Denim Deluxe

Roberto Cavalli Crystal Edition
Beyond stunned in a trompe-l' oeil patchwork denim catsuit by Roberto Cavalli, complete with Swarovski crystals, fringed sleeves, and a giant gold Texan belt buckle.

3/8

Red Moschino Rodeo Queen

In a fiery catsuit, Bey dazzler with 250,000+ beaded tassels. The bold red hue and trompe-L'oeil western motif made this look a standout and glamorous moment.

4/8

Burberry Fringe and Family Moment

Bey matched daughter Ivy in metallic Burberry bodysuit embellished with Swarovski fringe. She paired the look with crystal covered suede chaps and boots for real life cowboy couture.

5/8

Crystal Trimmed

Calvin Klein Capsule
Beyonce wore a black and gold Calvein Klein bralette and high waist panty, under a dramatic winged cape lined with 28,000 crystal beads.

6/8

Tech Meets Tradition

LED dress by Anrealage
This avant grade look projected shifting visuals- American flags, paisley, flowers- via an LED infused dress.

7/8

Versace Barocco Finale

London Couture closed with two Versace Looks- crystal covered fringe chaps with a western bodysuit, then a quilted barocco- print ball gown.

8/8

Disclaimer

The information provided for entertainment and appreciation purposes and not to defame anyone.

