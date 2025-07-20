LIVE TV
  • Beyond Ramayana: 7 Bollywood Films That Are Bringing Indian Mythology To Life

Beyond Ramayana: 7 Bollywood Films That Are Bringing Indian Mythology To Life

Beyond mere entertainment, cinema acts as a vibrant reflection of our culture, traditions, and history. Nowhere is this more apparent than in India, where deep-rooted mythology shapes national identity, and filmmakers have long found endless inspiration in these ancient tales. Now, we’re witnessing an exciting revival: ambitious new productions like the reimagined Ramayana, the sweeping Mahavatar Narsimha series, and the monumental Mahabharat are set to bring these legendary stories back to the big screen on a grand scale. Get ready, because these 7 upcoming Bollywood epics are already generating serious buzz among fans!

By: Newsx Webdesk Last Updated: July 20, 2025 | 3:09 PM IST
1/7

The Grand Spectacle: Namit Malhotra's Ramayana Reimagined

Everyone's talking about Namit Malhotra's Ramayana, and for good reason! This upcoming Bollywood film, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi, promises to be absolutely huge. We're expecting incredible VFX and an epic scale that could truly change the game for Indian filmmaking, offering a fresh take on that ancient, timeless tale for today's generation

2/7

Kicking Off a Divine Universe: Mahavatar Narsimha

Witness history in the making! Mahavatar Narsimha is set to unleash the powerful avatar of Lord Vishnu on screen. This visually stunning film isn't just a standalone epic; it's the grand beginning of the Mahavatar Cinematic Universe, an ambitious franchise planning seven films, each diving deep into a different divine avatar.

3/7

The Monumental Epic: Aamir Khan's Mahabharat in Development

Aamir Khan's Mahabharat remains one of Indian cinema's most ambitious projects, currently shrouded in secrecy but anticipated to be monumental in scale. With big names reportedly attached, this adaptation of the greatest Indian epic could become a landmark for both Bollywood and global cinema

4/7

Unearthing Ancient Roots: The Kantara Prequel

Building on Kantara's massive success, the highly anticipated prequel is set to explore the origins of Kaadubettu Shiva during the Kadamba dynasty. Directed by the visionary Rishab Shetty, this film promises a deep dive into ancient folklore, tribal beliefs, and the mystical heart of the untamed wilderness, revealing the untold story of the beloved character and his land.

5/7

Expanding the Universe: Jai Hanuman with Rishab Shetty

Building on the success of HanuMan (2024), the highly anticipated Jai Hanuman is another exciting addition to the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU). Directed by Prasanth Varma, this film will see Rishab Shetty portray Lord Hanuman himself. The movie is set to continue blending superhero elements with rich mythological themes, promising an exhilarating cinematic experience that expands the unique universe established in its predecessor.

6/7

An Epic Saga: Exploring All Seven Avatars in the Mahavatar Cinematic Universe

Get ready for an epic saga! The visionary Mahavatar Cinematic Universe will reveal itself across seven distinct, interconnected films. Each installment promises to highlight a unique incarnation of Lord Vishnu, making for a grand cinematic journey. The cinematic journey will include:
• Mahavatar Narsimha
• Mahavatar Parshuram
• Mahavatar Raghunandan
• Mahavatar Dhawkadhesh
• Mahavatar Gokulananda
• Mahavatar Kalki Part 1
• Mahavatar Kalki Part 2

7/7

Slide 7

