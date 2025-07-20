Beyond Ramayana: 7 Bollywood Films That Are Bringing Indian Mythology To Life

Beyond mere entertainment, cinema acts as a vibrant reflection of our culture, traditions, and history. Nowhere is this more apparent than in India, where deep-rooted mythology shapes national identity, and filmmakers have long found endless inspiration in these ancient tales. Now, we’re witnessing an exciting revival: ambitious new productions like the reimagined Ramayana, the sweeping Mahavatar Narsimha series, and the monumental Mahabharat are set to bring these legendary stories back to the big screen on a grand scale. Get ready, because these 7 upcoming Bollywood epics are already generating serious buzz among fans!