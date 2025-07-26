Beyond the ‘Ideal’: Why Your Boob Size & Shape Are Perfectly You- A Gen Z to Body Positivity

Let’s be honest—boobs comes in all kind of shapes, sizes and vibes. But because of media, filters and old beauty standards, many of us grew up thinking there’s only one type of “perfect” chest. But that’s not true at all. Whether you got small boobs, big ones, saggy, perky or somewhere in middle—your boobs are normal and beautiful. This Gen Z guide is just to help you love your natural body, break silly boob myths, and know that your boobs are perfectly you.