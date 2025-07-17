Beyond The Mainstream: Must-Watch Underrated K-Drama Thrillers

With the rise of the Hallyu wave, k-dramas are also rising in the global popularity index. From rom-com to action, this world offers all in the finest quality. Within this world of k-dramas, step beyond the usual and obvious recommendations and explore a world of heart-pounding suspense. While shows like Squid Game and Vincenzo have defined the genre, a collection of equally brilliant thrillers have remained underrated and overlooked.

Let’s take a look at Eight most critically acclaimed yet underrated K-dramas, hailed for their masterful storytelling, mind-bending plot twists, and chilling atmosphere.