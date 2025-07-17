Beyond The Mainstream: Must-Watch Underrated K-Drama Thrillers

LIVE TV
With the rise of the Hallyu wave, k-dramas are also rising in the global popularity index. From rom-com to action, this world offers all in the finest quality. Within this world of k-dramas, step beyond the usual and obvious recommendations and explore a world of heart-pounding suspense. While shows like Squid Game and Vincenzo have defined the genre, a collection of equally brilliant thrillers have remained underrated and overlooked.

Let’s take a look at Eight  most critically acclaimed yet underrated K-dramas, hailed for their masterful storytelling, mind-bending plot twists, and chilling atmosphere.

By: Muskan Sharma Last Updated: July 17, 2025 | 4:26 PM IST
Beyond Evil (2021)

A suspenseful psychological thriller where two detectives hunt a serial killer, blurring the line between law and justice. The show's masterful acting and slow-burn plot keep you questioning who the true monster is.

Signal (2016)

A genius criminal profiler in the present day discovers an old walkie-talkie that allows him to communicate with a detective from the past. Together, they work to solve cold cases and change the future.

Strangers from Hell (2019)

An unsettling psychological horror that follows a young man who moves into a creepy, low-rent dormitory. He quickly realizes his new neighbors are not only strange but terrifyingly sinister.

Save Me (2017)

A harrowing thriller that centers on a young woman trapped within a powerful and sinister religious cult. It follows her friends' desperate and dangerous attempts to rescue her.

Duel (2017)

A sci-fi action thriller where a detective's daughter is kidnapped by a human clone. He is forced into a desperate race against a copy of himself to uncover the truth.

Children of a Lesser God (2018)

A crime thriller that pairs a cynical detective with a rookie who has a supernatural gift. They must work together to unravel a dark conspiracy tied to a religious cult.

The Guest (2018)

A chilling supernatural horror where a psychic, a priest, and a detective join forces. They team up to battle a powerful demon that has possessed a number of people and is leaving a trail of gruesome murders.

Revenant (2023)

This supernatural thriller follows a young woman who becomes possessed by a malevolent ghost. She teams up with a folklorist who can see ghosts to uncover the truth behind the mysterious curse plaguing her family.

